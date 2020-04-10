Rick Lewis with the Phenom Hoops Report takes a look at Northern Guilford Nighthawks’ Boys Hoops:Northern Guilford “Books and Basketball”

Excellent work here on the part of Rick Lewis, and really a great job turned in by the Northern Guilford Boys Basketball Team, in the classroom….

from Rick Lewis with the Phenom Hoops Report and you can go there when you CLICK HERE.

iNorthern Guilford “Books and Basketball”

First year Northern Guilford head coach Kellen Parrish inherited a team that went 11-15 during the 2018-19 season. This past season coach Parrish coached Northern Guilford to a 16-10 record and won the Mid-State 2A/3A regular season conference championship going 12-2. Leading the way on the basketball court and in the classroom was 6’5 2022 Nolan Hodge and 6’4 2021 Adonijah Whitley. It was an extraordinary year for both. Hodge averaged 14.3 PPG, made All Conference, and maintained a 3.6 GPA in the classroom. On the other hand, Whitley averaged 13.0 PPG, made All Conference, and maintained a 3.1 GPA in the classroom. (Nolan Hodge pictured below)

The duo of Hodge and Whitley set the example as Northern Guilford made a huge turn around in their basketball program and will form the nucleus of greater things for the upcoming 2020-21 season. In addition, coach Parrish got big minutes from 6’1 2022 Jackson Helms who averaged 6.6 PPG while maintaining a 3.5 in the classroom. Another underclassman that contributed to their success was 5’11 2021 Owen Griffith who came off the bench to average 3.2 PPG, but maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA in the classroom. (Adonijah Whitley pictured below)

Northern Guilford will lose seniors Carson Lomax (10.0 PPG) and Josiah Sims (6 RPG), but the future looks extremely bright for coach Kellen Parrish and Northern Guilford. One thing is for certain, the combination of books and basketball has worked quite nicely in the success of the basketball program.

In speaking with coach Parrish, he stated the following. “Our guys are self-motivated in terms of the classroom. They all want to achieve academic success. They are willing to take the more difficult academic classes.“

Sam Emerick 4.2 GPA

Owen Griffith 4.0 GPA

Alex Hogsett 4.0 GPA

Nolan Hodge 3.6 GPA

Jackson Helms 3.5 GPA

Adonijah Whitley 3.1 GPA