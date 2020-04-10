The kid who Shattered the Backboard is breaking his way into the NCCA East-West All-Stars Boys Basketball Lineup:Christian Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS) gets the call to play All-Stars Basketball
Congrats to Christian Hampton, from Northwest Guilford High School, for being selected to play in the 2020 East-West Boys NCCA All-Stars Basketball Game, coming to the Greensboro Coliseum, this July…..
Christian Hampton made quite the stir this past season for the Northwest Guilford Vikings boys basketball team, as he averaged 18.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 4.0 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game, over 28 games played for the NWG Vikings, coached by Lee Reavis…
You may not remember all of Christian’s/Chris’ numbers, but you probably do remember the night he shattered the backboard at Grimsley High School, in the NWG-Grimsley game, and then the next day, we finished the second half of that game, NWG vs. Grimsley, over at Dudley High School…
Christian Hampton is the fourth Guilford County player we have seen on Twitter, being named to the 2020 NCCA East-West All-Stars Basketball game this week…
HERE is the full four list:
Christian Hampton-Northwest Guilford High School
Megan Harkey-Northwest Guilford High School
Kennedi Simmons-Southeast Guilford High School
Ahmil Flowers-Grimsley High School
