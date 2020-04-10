We will be Missing this Man Michael:Michael Lindsay Gone from the High Point Enterprise, as COVID-19 forces furlough and here’s hoping he’s back soon!!!

We will be Missing this Man Michael:

Michael Lindsay Gone from the High Point Enterprise High School Sports Scene, as COVID-19 takes away one of area's top writers and hoping for Quick Return, after his furlough….

++++++++++You have to like the Furloughs when you get a Kim, John, Matt, or Sammi Furlough, but with this Furlough, that has hit Michael Lindsay, you hope this is only temporary, and that Michael is back soon, in his post, at the High Point Enterprise high school sports desk….++++++++++

Michael Lindsay

@HPEmichael

Starting tomorrow I will be furloughed. It’s a decision I certainly understand. I wanted to let you all know because I will not be doing any work, including posting on social media. It’s certainly my hope and my plan to return once sporting events resume.

Rob Shore

@Shorethang12

52m

Dang Michael. Praying your furlough is short lived.

Marty Stanley

@jmstanley32

18m

You need to return. You are one of the best for high school sports.

Gary Payne

@paindawg45

17m

I completely agree, with

@jmstanley32

you’re one of the best and do a great job covering all the kids in your area.

Scott Behe

@CoachBehe

46m

We hope it is short lived.

Heather Watson

@heatherkwatson

42m

Crying face Looking forward to your return. Stay well!

Kevin Garner

@IRISHKSG11

42m

Hate to hear it. Hopefully it is only for a short time.

Darren Headrick

@Darren_Headrick

23m

So sorry to hear Michael. Wishing you the best, sir. Hopefully we can all get back to doing what we love someday soon.

Jeff Foster

@fosterj336

20m

So bummed to read this, you better be back really soon. Your work is too valuable to the area and local sports!

Wheatmore Baseball

@wheatbaseball

20m

Hopefully you return to work quickly!

Chris Edwards

@Chris__Edwards

13m

Thinking about you, my friend! You’re one of the best and I can’t wait to see you this fall!