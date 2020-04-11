For the Second Time, the XFL becomes the Ex-XFL:XFL calls it quits again and has decided to “Cease All Operations”

from www.wrestlinginc.com and coming in from this website, since they cover Vince McMahon and his wrestling exploits, and Vince McMahaon and his football exploits too….www.wrestlinginc.com

Daniel Yanofsky reporting for WrestlingInc.com…..

When the XFL was reborn following Super Bowl LIV, it was unknown how long it would last. Nobody expected a global pandemic to force it to end, however.

It was announced that the XFL will cease all operations immediately. Per a news conference with COO Jeffery Pollock, the league will not be returning for the 2021 season. As a result, all major employees have been let go. This comes after the announcement that all fans will be allowed a return of their 2021 ticket investment after the first season was postponed after week five.

The XFL was met with fanfare when it returned to action due to its innovative rules and exciting players. Vince McMahon signed deals for three years to broadcast games with ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN 2 and FS1. Unfortunately, ratings took a hit each week, even with attendance meeting expectations.

The league joined the NBA, NHL, NCAA, MLS and MLB as organizations that halted events due to the coronavirus. All players were paid full salaries after the announcement. All regular employees will be paid in full until Sunday. With a lack of playing time, the 45, as long as the contracts were fair.

While there is a chance the XFL can return in the future, it is unknown when exactly that would be.