Local Football Players get college offers this week:Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) and Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) share their offers on Twitter

**********Lawson Albright, from Grimsley High School, with an offer to attend Northwestern University this week…Lawson is with the Grimsley Whirlies’ Class of 2021 and plays tight end and is the Whirlies’ long snapper….

from Lawson Albright on Twitter:

Honored to receive an offer from Northwestern University!

**********Quarterback Kamell Smith, from Eastern Guilford High School, with an offer from Lenoir-Rhyne University this week, plus Smith also was in talks with the coaches at West Point/Army this week, about going to school at West Point, and quarterbacking the Cadets, from Army….

from Kamell Smith in Twitter:

Blessed to say I’ve received a offer from Lenoir-Rhyne.