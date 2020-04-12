Saturday Afternoon was a Perfect Day/Time to get outside and get in a workout:Four Hours of Football at Guilford College did the trick!!!!

Just a great time to be outdoors on Easter Saturday afternoon, so I found an old friend and we spent FOUR hours throwing football at Guilford College….

That’s probably me going out for about a 1,000 passes and catching maybe 975 of them, so if you are targeted 1,000 times, and you catch 975 of them, does that make you are true football player???

Why not?

Get into those pass routes and go out for the pass about a 1,000 times and catch a bunch of them, and do it out doors on a beautiful day, and that makes you blessed….

Blessed to be able to out for a pass at all, after any kind of football career you had, ended say close to 45 years ago…Blessed to be able to spend Four hours doing something you like and doing it for the fun of it, and having some fun out-of-doors, during a global pandemic…

The guy that was was tossing me the football passes, Kevin “Ivan” Colvon, was keep his social distancing, which is more than I can say for some of the crowd that was roaming around, over at the New Garden Friends School…

But the real deal, is we got going and throwing the football at 2pm, and I was still running pass routes at 6pm, and that makes for a good day’s work/workout….

“This was the Day that the Lord has Made and let us rejoice and be Glad”, and I was glad that I grabbed my football and headed up to Guilford College today/on Saturday afternoon…

Running football pass routes and throwing the pigskin is a good way to get in a workout, and we also tossed some baseball around and did this with NO gloves, and that is the way they did the baseball thing back in the old days…It gets a little tough on your hands, but it is good to get the old cowhide flying in the air again…

With tossing/throwing baseball barehanded, it is all about making a good scoop and not letting the ball rule your entire hand…Cup your hands and get under the baseball, and don’t let it take over your hand…When you throw the ball to your barehanded teammate, toss it with some lift on it, and toss it soft, so your teammate can catch the ball where it is not busting, or popping their hands….

Throwing/tossing the football and baseball today and time to hit the basketball court tomorrow…After getting in Four hours of work today, the basketball plan should be for hitting the court for around two hours, or an hour and a-half on Sunday…..

With a cheap baseball, one I found rolling across the parking lot at Guilford College a couple of seasons back; a football I bought at Omega Sports for about 20 bucks, five years ago; and for basketball I found laying on the ground at Jefferson School maybe two years ago; I have a pretty nice sports equipment arsenal, and it came my way for a very affordable investment…

The sports equipment I have/possess allows me to keep up a very busy sports workout routine, and the way I see it, this plan and workout schedule is just reaching it’s mid-way point, and I don’t see the home stretch coming for another 10-15 years, if all goes well…

The Lord has been good and I will take this sports journey as far as he allows me to carry it onward, upward and beyond…

To tell you the truth, the Beyond part of this journey, might be the most interesting part of it all…

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!!!!!

**********Hoping to get some more football and baseball throwing in, in about two weeks…Next time shoot for a six-hour workout…This four hours stuff is for the kids/beginners.**********