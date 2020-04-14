FOX 8 has a Senior Sendoff for Coleman J. Wood, from Dudley High School:Dudley Panther headed to Howard University

from www.myfox8.com:

Coleman J. Wood is a senior at James B. Dudley High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, College Ambassadors and played varsity basketball. He plans to attend Howard University and major in chemistry.

