Hooker will be the new Quarterback at N.C. A&T and this time it will be Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS), the son of former A&T Aggie great QB Alan Hooker

Coming in today from Alston Hooker, quarterback from Ragsdale High School, and now ready to be one of the new quarterbacks at N.C. A&T State University……Alston Hooker is the son of record-setting former A&T QB Alan Hooker(Eastern Randolph High School) and Alston Hooker is the brother of Hendon Hooker(Dudley High School), last year’s starting QB at Virginia Tech….

Alston Hooker

I am 100% committed to North Carolina A&T State University. A huge thank you to my family & coaching staff for helping me make this decision.

Alston Hooker with GreensboroSports.com at KickBack Jack’s, back during last year’s high school football season….



Alan Hooker with us at KickBack Jack’s back last football season…



Hendon Hooker on the day he committed to attend Virginia Tech and play for the Hokies….Hendon Hooker with GreensboroSports.com…

