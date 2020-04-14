Powerade State Games April Newsletter and Update

April Newsletter & Updates

While many tournaments, events, and seasons have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, we continue to remain optimistic about this year’s Powerade State Games and are continuing with our preparations for this summer.

The safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers, coaches, parents, etc. is our first priority and we will continue to monitor the state and national recommendations.

In the meantime, we have suspended our scheduled price increases until further notice.

All registration fees will be refunded should we have to cancel an event.

We thank you for your continued support of the Powerade State Games during these unprecedented times and wish you and your family the best as we all work together to get through this!

Click Here for More Information on Specific Sports and to Register for the 2020 Powerade State Games!