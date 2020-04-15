MaxPreps.com Gives Us the Top 10 most dominant high school boys basketball programs of the last 10 years in North Carolina(GDS, WES and SWG are in the Ten)

Top prep hoops programs in the Tar Heel State since 2010.

Greensboro Day School is ranked in the #1 spot, Wesleyan Christian Academy checks in at #2, and the Southwest Guilford Cowboys are tied for the number #9 position, and this gives us three Guilford County boys basketball teams in the Top Ten, from the past 10 years of boys high school basketball in the state of North Carolina….

Here is the criteria/methodology for the rankings and the number at the far right in their top line, shows up those total criteria numbers…from Jordan Divens at www.maxpreps.com….CLICK HERE for MaxPreps.com to get more details and to see video….

Using our database of historical results, we are looking back at the most successful high school basketball program in the state of North Carolina over the past decade.

Greensboro Day owns state titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and has been ranked in the state Top 25 each year of the past decade. The Bengals also finished as state finalists in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and possess a win percentage of over 86 percent during that time frame.

Wesleyan Christian has put together a strong decade also, winning a pair of state titles and finishing runner-up three times over the past 10 years.

More on the methodology

Points awarded for:

• Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps state computer rankings (25 points awarded to the No. 1 team, 24 for No. 2 and so on).

• Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps national computer rankings (50 points for No. 1, 49 for No. 2 and so on).

• State championships (20 points).

• State championship game appearances (10 points).

Note: 2020 titles not included in calculations as games canceled due to coronavirus outbreak.

1. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro), 317

State championships: 2015 (3A), 2017 (3A), 2018 (3A), 2019 (4A)

State runner-up: 2012 (3A), 2013 (3A), 2014 (3A)

State Top 25: 2011 (12), 2012 (4), 2013 (7), 2014 (3), 2015 (1), 2016 (6), 2017 (1), 2018 (3), 2019 (8), 2020 (8)

Nationally ranked: N/A

2. Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point), 208

State championships: 2013 (3A), 2014 (3A)

State runner-up: 2015 (3A), 2017 (3A), 2018 (3A)

State Top 25: 2012 (18), 2013 (1), 2014 (2), 2015 (3), 2016 (12), 2017 (4), 2018 (4)

Nationally ranked: N/A

3. Northside Christian Academy (Charlotte), 162

State championships: 2012 (2A), 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A)

State runner-up: 2011 (2A), 2015 (2A), 2016 (2A)

State Top 25: 2011 (24), 2012 (10), 2013 (3), 2014 (1), 2015 (20)

Nationally ranked: N/A

4. Trinity Christian (Fayetteville), 153

State championships: 2011 (1A), 2014 (1A), 2016 (1A), 2018 (1A)

State runner-up: 2013 (1A), 2017 (1A)

State Top 25: 2011 (22), 2014 (12), 2018 (11), 2019 (22), 2020 (10)

Nationally ranked: N/A

5. Kinston, 151

State championships: 2012 (2A), 2013 (2A), 2014 (2A), 2015 (2A)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2012 (13), 2013 (6), 2014 (10), 2015 (9), 2020 (21)

Nationally ranked: N/A

6. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (Winston-Salem), 150

State championships: 2012 (1A), 2013 (1A), 2014 (1A), 2018 (1A)

State runner-up: 2015 (1A), 2016 (1A)

State Top 25: 2012 (24), 2013 (17), 2014 (17), 2017 (18), 2018 (6), 2019 (24)

Nationally ranked: N/A

7. Cox Mill (Concord), 145

State championships: 2017 (3A), 2018 (3A)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2017 (8), 2018 (2), 2019 (3), 2020 (16)

Nationally ranked: 2018 (21)

8. West Charlotte (Charlotte), 142

State championships: 2011 (4A)

State runner-up: 2012 (4A), 2019 (4A)

State Top 25: 2011 (6), 2012 (5), 2013 (10), 2014 (15), 2015 (7), 2019 (11)

Nationally ranked: N/A

9. (tie) Millbrook (Raleigh), 133

State championships: N/A

State runner-up: 2011 (4A)

State Top 25: 2011 (18), 2012 (25), 2014 (6), 2015 (2), 2016 (4), 2017 (12), 2019 (9), 2020 (9)

Nationally ranked: N/A

9. (tie) Southwest Guilford (High Point), 133

State championships: 2017 (4A), 2019 (3A)

State runner-up: N/A

State Top 25: 2016 (14), 2017 (2), 2019 (1)

Nationally ranked: 2019 (19)

Next five

Quality Education Academy (Winston-Salem) — 122

Carmel Christian (Matthews) — 110

North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) — 109

Olympic (Charlotte) — 107

Christ School (Arden) — 104