Southwest Guilford High School Releases Spring Athlete National Letters of Intent:Cowboys/Cowgirls to College

Southwest Guilford is excited to celebrate today 10 outstanding student-athletes that have made decisions about playing collegiate athletics. At 2:30 PM we will be doing our first virtual NLI signing on a Zoom conference call.

We will release this video later today. We are super proud of each of these students!

The class of 2020 we be remembered for how the Corona Virus changed and brought their senior spring seasons and daily school routines to a halt. As we all know it has brought some challenging times to the world we live in.

We love our students at Southwest and can’t be more proud of how they have handled the adversity that they have faced.

Spring SW Student-Athletes commits:

Kandyce Condrey Softball Barton College Haley Hmiel Softball Queens University Hannah Chu Soccer Coker University Logan Parry Soccer Belmont Abbey College Matthew Jones Football Waynesburg College Miles Taylor Basketball Lynchburg College Rodney Scott Football Averett University Tate Abbott Swimming Lees McRae College Nick Otremba Lacrosse Guilford College Noah Bankston XC/Track Pfeiffer University

Congratulations to all!

Brindon Christman

Athletic Director

SWGHS