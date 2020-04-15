Southwest Guilford High School Releases Spring Athlete National Letters of Intent:Cowboys/Cowgirls to College

Posted by Press Release on April 15, 2020 at 1:09 pm under High School

Southwest Guilford is excited to celebrate today 10 outstanding student-athletes that have made decisions about playing collegiate athletics. At 2:30 PM we will be doing our first virtual NLI signing on a Zoom conference call.

We will release this video later today. We are super proud of each of these students!

The class of 2020 we be remembered for how the Corona Virus changed and brought their senior spring seasons and daily school routines to a halt. As we all know it has brought some challenging times to the world we live in.

We love our students at Southwest and can’t be more proud of how they have handled the adversity that they have faced.

Spring SW Student-Athletes commits:

Kandyce Condrey                             Softball                 Barton College
Haley Hmiel                                 Softball                 Queens University
Hannah Chu                                  Soccer                   Coker University
Logan Parry                                 Soccer                   Belmont Abbey College
Matthew Jones                               Football                 Waynesburg College
Miles Taylor                                Basketball               Lynchburg College
Rodney Scott                                Football                 Averett University
Tate Abbott                                 Swimming                 Lees McRae College
Nick Otremba                                Lacrosse                 Guilford College
Noah Bankston                               XC/Track                 Pfeiffer University

Congratulations to all!
Brindon Christman
Athletic Director
SWGHS

