We’ll be seeing less Baseball this Spring and Summer, but will we be seeing some?:Let’s see???

There will be a prep summer baseball league beginning with a tentative date of June 1 if coronavirus restrictions are lifted, according to HiToms president Greg Suire.

Tonight/Tuesday night, we joined eight other Area III members on a video conference to discuss a plan for this summer. We do not have a finalized plan, but we are all committed to playing this summer.

When the ban is lifted and it is safe to do so, we will play baseball in 2020.

Important Message from the Greensboro Grasshoppers

In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 season.

We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players, and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.

As we work diligently on the appropriate next steps, we thank you for your patience. We will share additional information as it becomes available.

Most recent word from the Winston-Salem Dash….

Dash to recognize Dave Goren on June 6

NSMA’s Executive Director and former local TV veteran to receive 2020 Service Through Sports Award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- Dave Goren, the Executive Director of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) and former sports anchor at WXII, is this year’s Winston-Salem Dash Service Through Sports Award winner. Goren will be honored at BB&T Ballpark before the Dash’s home game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Each year, the Dash honor a member of the local sports community through the Service Through Sports Award. This award is given to a local resident who has had a positive impact on the Winston-Salem community through their work in sports as a player, coach, executive or member of the media.

Based in Winston-Salem, the National Sports Media Association is devoted to mentoring and connecting the next generation of sports media, while recognizing current and past sports media for excellence. Goren is responsible for all facets of the organization, including fundraising, marketing, increasing membership, and involving the community.

Each June, Goren organizes an Awards Weekend where the NSMA honors sportscasters and sportswriters of the year from each state, a national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year, and Hall of Fame inductees.

Along with his duties with the NSMA, Goren is a sideline reporter for Wake Forest Football on the Wake Forest Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. He is also a professor of practice at Wake Forest University, teaching sports broadcasting classes.

Prior to joining the NSMA in September of 2009, Goren worked more than 20 years as a sportscaster for WXII, joining the station in 1988. Serving as the sports director, Goren was voted the NSMA’s 2008 North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year. He was also inducted into the Winston-Salem Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Originally from Taunton, Mass., Goren attended Syracuse University and graduated from the SI Newhouse School of Communications.

Along with his sports media work, Goren spends much of his time volunteering. Since 2012, he has served on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University. He has also participated in the “Men Who Cook” fundraiser to benefit the SECU Family House in Winston-Salem.

“Dave’s passion and professionalism have helped make the NSMA the strong organization that it is today. The NSMA Awards weekend annually brings a national sports spotlight on our community,” said Dash Team President C.J. Johnson. “Dave has had a positive impact on the development of countless individual’s careers in sports media.”

Here’s the full list of previous Winston-Salem Dash Service Through Sports Award winners:

2010: Clarence “Big House” Gaines, the late Winston-Salem State University men’s basketball coach

2011: Tom Walter, Wake Forest University baseball head coach

2012: Bob and Lisa Gfeller, creators of the Matthew Gfeller Foundation

2013: Rich Brenner, the late sportscaster at Fox 8 (WGHP-TV)

2014: Howard West, longtime high school boys basketball coach

2015: Lenox Rawlings, three-time North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year

2016: Rusty LaRue, former Wake Forest multi-sport star and creator of the Rusty LaRue Golf Tournament

2017: Dave Odom, former Wake Forest basketball coach

2018: Mike Lambros, the late longtime high school teacher and softball coach at North Davidson High School

2019: Tom, Andy, Mike and Adam Muse, local high school teachers and basketball coaches

High Point Rockers News:

ATLANTIC LEAGUE SEASON TO BE DELAYED

Atlantic League President Rick White said the CDC recommendation that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events consisting of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks has made clear the Atlantic League’s Opening Day of April 30 will be delayed. He also announced that ALPB Professional Tryout Mini-Camps slated for early April have also been postponed. Those interested should refer to Prospect Dugout’s website www.prospectdugout.tv for further tryout camp news.

“As the Coronavirus pandemic evolves, the ALPB remains focused on the health and well-being of our neighbors, fans, players, umpires, and employees,” White said. “When these challenging circumstances pass, we look forward to welcoming fans to our ballparks, putting smiles on their faces, and creating lifelong memories.”

White added that an announcement regarding the ALPB 2020 Championship Season schedule will be made at a future date on all team and Atlantic League websites and official social media platforms. Schedule decisions, he said, will be based on the Atlantic League’s monitoring of news and public information sources, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization, and state and local health departments for the communities to which ALPB clubs belong.