Chaundee Brown(Wake Forest) leaving town(Winston-Salem) and headed to the NBA or the college transfer portal

Lots of talk recently, and quite a bit in print lately about Danny Manning, the former Page High School All-American basketball player, and the current Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s basketball coach leaving Wake Forest….

The talk has been that Wake Forest may end up having to buy out Danny Manning’s contract if they want to close out his career, as the Demon Deacons leader, but the word has also been spreading that Wake can’t currently afford to pay Danny what it would cost to get rid of him….

Danny Manning is still the Wake Forest men’s head basketball coach, but the fires that have been burning for his dismissal, have been stoked with the news that one of the top Wake Forest basketball players is on his was out of town, and that would be Chaundee Brown…

Brown is looking to enter the NBA Draft and if he is not taken in the NBA Draft, Brown plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he will be gone for good, from WFU…

If Chaundee Brown would have returned for his senior season at Wake Forest in 2020-2021, he would have been one of, if not the top returning scorer, in the Demon Deacons lineup…Brown averaged 12.1 points per game for Wake Forest this past season…

Brown gave Wake some very solid minutes during the 2019-2020 season, but his time is done in Winston-Salem, and Chaundee Brown is moving on….

How long can, and will, Wake stick with Danny Manning as their head coach??? Wake will not be able to take much more of this…Can the powers-that-be at WFU can through, and find a way to right their basketball program?????

from Conor O’Neill with the Winston-Salem Journal:

Chaundee Brown is leaving Wake Forest’s basketball team to enter the NBA draft process and, if he maintains his eligibility and returns to college, he plans to enter the transfer portal and play his final season elsewhere, a source said Wednesday.

Brown, a rising senior, confirmed the news later Wednesday evening with a tweet declaring his intention to enter the NBA draft process — whatever that may look like amid the COVID-19 outbreak — and maintain his eligibility and enter the transfer portal.

