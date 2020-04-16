Elon Football Places Four on 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society

ELON, N.C. – In recognition of their outstanding accomplishments in the classroom, in the community and on the playing field, Elon University football placed four student-athletes on the NFF Hampshire Honor Society Wednesday, April 15.

Elon’s honorees include Mike Aiello, Matt Foster, Isaiah Hill and Mark McGuire. The four individuals each finished their careers with cumulative 3.2 GPAs or better, and they’re part of NFF’s 1,432 athletes from a 364 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 14th year.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF’s National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization’s leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes at the 778 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide.

Elon’s All-Time NFF Hampshire Society Members

2009 – Tim Applegate, FB

2012 – A.J. Harris, RB

2016 – Miles Williams, DB

2017 – John Gallagher, K

2018 – Nick Groll, DL

2019 – Tyler Campbell, DB

2019 – Corey Joyner, WR

2019 – Copeland Spell, RB

2019 – Malcolm Summers, RB

2019 – Daniel Thompson, QB

2019 – Olisaemeka Udoh, OL

2020 – Mike Aiello, TE

2020 – Matt Foster, TE

2020 – Isaiah Hill, WR

2020 – Mark McGuire, QB