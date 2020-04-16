Elon MBB: Schrage Announces Signing of Ikenna Ndugba

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball head coach Mike Schrage announced the signing of Ikenna Ndugba on Wednesday, April 15.

“We knew we would need to add some depth at guard this spring and preferably someone with experience,” Schrage stated. “Ike proved to be perfect. He’s an impressive student and a high-character individual that came highly recommended from coaches we trust. He fits really well with our locker room and the culture we are building, and he will have the opportunity to provide leadership for us. On the court, he’s produced on both ends during his career so far, and we look forward to him having a great final year in college basketball with us.”

Ndugba, a 6’0 guard out of Boston, Mass., joins the Phoenix after graduating from Bryant University. In his collegiate career to this point, Ndugba has posted per game averages of 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, including career-highs of 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a sophomore.

A standout on both ends of the floor, Ndugba rounded out his time at Bryant as the all-time program leader in career steals (140), single season steals (61) and steals in a single game (8). His career average of 3.8 assists per game also ranks second in program history.

Prior to Bryant, Ndugba was the Independent School League Player of the Year as well as the New England Class B Player of the Year while at Brooks School under coach John McVeigh. Ndugba led his teams to three ISL Championships, including serving as the team captain while leading the team in scoring (13 ppg), rebounding (6 rpg), assists (6.5 apg) and steals (4 spg) as a senior. Additionally, Ndugba played AAU basketball for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC) prior to graduating and moving on to college basketball in 2016.

Ndugba joins freshmen Darius Burford, Michael Graham and Brandon Harris as a part of the incoming 2020 signing class for Elon. The Phoenix finished last season with a 13-21 record and earned a berth into the CAA semifinals for the first time in program history.