Elon MBB: Schrage Announces Signing of Local Product JaDun Michael

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball head coach Mike Schrage announced the signing of JaDun Michael on Thursday, April 16. A four-star recruit out of The Burlington School, Michael will join the Phoenix for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

“Since arriving as a staff last April, we immediately made JaDun a priority recruit for us,” Schrage explained. “We were fortunate to have the opportunity to recruit him again this spring, and we are so excited that him and his family are now joining ours. He is a talented, athletic wing whose best attribute is how hard he works in everything he does. He is a big addition because he certainly has a chance to be a special player, but also because he is our first recruit from North Carolina, more specifically from right here in Burlington. We appreciate his belief in us and what we are building. Please welcome JaDun, his Dad – William, his Mom – Tiena, and his brothers – Ji’Lil and Cameron.”

Michael joins the Phoenix after being selected as an All-Conference, All-Region and All-State performer as a junior (2019) and senior (2020). Rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, Michael helped lead his team to a NCISSA 1A State Championship game appearance while also eclipsing the 1,000-point plateau this season.

Additionally, Michael earned Conference Player of the Year honors following a breakout season as a junior in 2019. In his first two seasons at The Burlington School, Michael helped his team win a state championship as a freshman in 2017 and was selected to his first All-Conference team as a sophomore in 2018. Outside of The Burlington School, Michael played AAU basketball for the Team Loaded organization under head coach Joe Adams.

Electing to attend Elon, Michael selected the Phoenix over the likes of NC State, Penn State, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Texas A&M and East Carolina.

Michael joins fellow freshmen Darius Burford, Michael Graham and Brandon Harris as well as Bryant University graduate Ikenna Ndugba as a part of Elon’s incoming 2020 class.