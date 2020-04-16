Five Elon Student Athlete Phoenix Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

ELON, N.C. – Five Elon University student-athletes were inducted into Chapter 275 of The National Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi this week. The newest initiates were selected for membership from the upper 7.5 percent of the junior class and upper 10 percent of the senior and graduate classes.

Gabrielle Clancy (dance), Samantha Dominguez (women’s soccer), Sophia Mancuso (women’s golf), Duru Tasman (women’s basketball) and Maxwell Zucker (men’s tennis) represented the Phoenix among the 2020 undergraduate inductees. All new members were inducted in absentia due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has caused the university to shift to online learning and observe social distancing recommendations. The inductees will receive their certificates and pins in an alternate manner.

Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and largest multidisciplinary academic honor society whose mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Since its founding, more than 1 million members have been initiated in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

Elon’s chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was installed on Nov. 14., 1995, as Chapter 275. The first class of inductees included 79 students and three faculty members.