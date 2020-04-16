Guilford College Golf News: Mishoe Earns PING NCAA Division III All-South Region Honors

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College senior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) earned PING NCAA Division III All-South Region recognition from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Wednesday. He joins former PING Division III Player of the Year Noah Ratner ’13 as the Quakers’ only three-time All-South honorees in school history.

Mishoe, ranked seventh in the March 19 Division III Golfstat.com Player Rankings, recorded an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-best 71.06 stroke average in 16 rounds. He had nine subpar rounds and three even-par rounds. Mishoe placed 23rd or better in all six events with three top-five finishes and earned three ODAC Golfer of the Week Awards. He captured his third collegiate medalist honor March 10 by winning the Savannah Invitational in record-setting fashion. Mishoe broke Ratner’s 54-hole school record with a 13-under-par 203 to win the 90-man tournament that featured 10 of the top-25 teams in Golfstat.com’s Division III Poll. He placed third at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial in October and was fifth at the Gordin Collegiate Classic in September.

A two-time PING All-American and 2018-19 ODAC Golfer of the Year, Mishoe helped coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers to an 11th-place ranking in the final Golfstat.com Division III Top 25 Poll and the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches’ Poll. Crawford may return as many as four letter winners next season, including Mishoe, who gained an additional year of athletic eligibility when the final months of the 2019-20 season were cancelled due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

