Payton Page(Dudley HS) narrows his College Choices down to just Three Schools:PP with his Final Three(3)

From Payton Page, the James B. Dudley High School Top 100 National high school football player, and state-wide, Page is listed as the Top Defensive Lineman in the state on many of the charts/lists that you see for the Top Defensive Linemen in North Carolina…

Here it is coming in tonight from Payton Page on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/PaytonPage55

The Top Three Schools on the Payton Page Finals List are…..

Clemson

North Carolina

Tennessee…

There it is, Payton Page(Dudley HS) defensive lineman has narrowed that list down to just three schools and we shall see, what comes from the Final Three….