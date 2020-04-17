North Carolina Tar Heels Football Picks Up Two Key High School Recruits Today:Raneiria Dilworth(Glenn HS) and Jared Wilson(West Forsyth HS) headed to the Hill[Where does this leave Payton Page(Dudley HS) and Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS)?]

These two kids are both from Forsyth County and they were highly sought after, by all of the ACC schools and the key schools from the SEC…Alabama was one of their chief suitors and then here comes the North Carolina Tar Heels, and they grabbed them both today…

Raneiria Dilworth, from Glenn High School, in Kernersville, N.C. and Josh Wilson, from West Forsyth High School, in Clemmons, N.C., are both headed to the Heels….

Mack Brown pulled them both into the UNC Tar Heels fold today, with Dilworth committing to the Heels at around 4pm, and then Wilson coming on board with his verbal commitment at 4:30pm this afternoon/Friday afternoon….

Raneiria Dilworth at 6’3/205 and he’s an Outside Linebacker, then there’s Josh Wilson at 6’3/345 and Wilson lines up on the offensive line, at offensive guard, for now…

Both Dilworth and Wilson are rising seniors and they will be headed to UNC, in the Fall of 2021….

From our GreensboroSports.com outside looking in standpoint, it makes us wonder where does this leave Payton Page(Dudley HS) and Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) and how will this peak their interest in the North Carolina Tar Heels??? Will this cause the two BIG defensive linemen to now look closer at the Heels, or does this help the Clemson Tigers, in their pursuit of both Page and Shaw…

This might be one of those tipping or leaning points, that makes Page and Shaw give the UNC Tar Heels a much longer look…Talent likes to gather together and feel like they are building a powerhouse, as a solid unit/group and these kids all know each and respect each other’s talents, and as long as they all aren’t playing the same position and fighting it out for personal minutes, they may want to make this a group project in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Dilworth from Glenn HS a LB

Wilson from West Forsyth HS an OL

Page from Dudley HS a DL

Shaw from Grimsley HS could play stand up DE in college….Page, Dilworth, and Wilson all from the Class of 2021, and Shaw from the Class of 2022……