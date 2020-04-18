Greensboro College Baseball picks up Page Pirates Pitcher:Mckinnon Martinelli commits to the Greensboro College Pride
from Page Pirates’ baseball coach William “Tank” Hardin on Twitter:
William “Tank” Hardin
@William77255893
Congrats to Page Pirates RHP/SS Mckinnon Martinelli on his commitment to play Baseball @ Greensboro College!
