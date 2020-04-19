This Guy might be our “Athlete of the Week”:70 year-old Mike Jackson vs. Johnny Swinger in Impact Wrestling and Jackson gives Swinger a jolt and a heck of match!!!!!
I saw this for the first time last week and I for one, was SHOCKED!!! This guy Mike Jackson, and we are not talking about Nick or Matt Jackson, this guy is not a young buck, but he is in great shape and this 70 year-old professional wrestler, Mike Jackson can really GO, and when you see this video, you will know, that Jackson just gave Johnny Swinger(44 years old), one heck of a match…
Mike Jackson 70 years old and still going strong, and for how long??? I do not know, but I know one thing, this guy is in excellent shape/condition, and might be still be going at it, when he hits 80…
Give this match from Impact Wrestling a view and you might be ready to agree with me…..
(CLICK ON Below)
