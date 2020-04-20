Looking at who will be the Top High School Quarterbacks in our area in 2020???

The Spring football practices may end up being shelved this time around, with the Coroanvirus/COVID-19 still looming heavily over the heads, of the heads of the Guilford County Schools, so with that in mind, most of the coaches and football leaders will be approaching Spring 2020, with not much planning for a Spring Football Practice Season…

The kids are being told to keep the individual workouts going and the high school football players are getting tips and coaching instructions from their head coaches and assistant coaches, all over Twitter, Instagram, Zoom, Tik-Tok and the like….

We like to keep some of the upcoming season interest up-and-running and so today, we run with some of the top Quarterbacks to be keeping and eye and ear on, as the 2020 High School Football Season draws nearer…

Here we go with some of the QB’s that put up some very solid numbers in 2019 and we expect them to be ready to do more of the same, in 2020…This could be one of those “Year of the Quarterbacks”, in Guilford County, in 2020…

Here is who we have so far on our ‘Watch List’…..

1)Will Lenard(Northern Guilford High School)…2019 #’s:13 Games going 227-363 passing(62.5%) for 2,910 yards, with 27 TD’s/10 INT’s…Will be a Senior in 2020

2)Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)…2019 #’s:12 Games going 146-283 passing(51.6%) for 2,007 yards, with 22 TD’s/14 INT’s…Will be a Senior in 2020

3)Conway McCoury(Southern Guilford High School)…2019 #’s:7 Games going 48-99(48.5%) for 1,050 yards, with 9 TD’s/1 INT….Will be a Senior in 2020

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford High School)…2019 #’s:10 Games going 48-98(49.0%) for 920 yards, with 7 TD’s/2 INT’s…Will be a Senior in 2020

Southern Guilford quarterback combo going 96-197 for 1,970 yards, with 16 TD’s/3 INT’s…

4)Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford High School)…2019 #’s:11 Games going 107-221(48.4%) for 1,676 yards, with 17 TD’s/10 INT’s…Will be a Senior in 2020

5)Jahmier Slade(Dudley High School)…2019 #’s:12 Games going 86-164 passing(52.4%) for 1,543 yards, with 13 TD’s/6 INT’s…Will be a Junior in 2020

6)Alonza Barnett(Grimsley High School)…2019 #’s:11 Games going 71-133(53.4%) for 1,001 yards, with 12 TD’s/6 INT’s…Will be a Junior in 2020(Barnett at Page HS in 2019)

7)Zion Fleming(Southeast Guilford High School) 2019 #’s:8 Games going 65-133(48.9%) for 911 yards, with 5 TD’s/3 INT’s…Will be a Senior in 2020

We will be looking for others to add on to this list…

++++++++++Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) in 2019 was in 7 Games going 80-149(53.7%) for 1,340 yards, with 20 TD’s/4 INT’s…Homol will be a Senior in 2020

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) in 2019 was in 12 Games going 38-82(46.3%) for 602 yards, with 10 TD’s/5 INT’s…Kuld will be a Senior in 2020++++++++++

(A quick look for you, from the Private School level in Guilford County.)