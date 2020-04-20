Turn ON the Lights Tonight:Go for 20 Minutes starting at 8:20, here on the 20th Day(April) of 2020(That’s “Lights ON” at 20:20 TONIGHT!!!)
coming in from around the County today…..
*********In honor of our High School SENIORS, spring student-athletes and essential workers, along with many other high schools in the county and neighboring counties- Eastern Guilford High School will be turning ON our stadium lights tonight – the 20th day of the month at 20:20 military time (8:20 PM) for 20 minutes.
We want to encourage the EGHS Community and all other schools to participate by turning on their stadium lights and asking for all families to turn on their porch lights during the same time frame.**********
**********In honor of our High School SENIORS, spring student-athletes and essential workers,
@NGHSNation will be turning ON our athletic complex lights tonight the 20th day of the month at 20:20 military time for 20 minutes. Please share this as you see fit!! #seniors2020**********
Andy Durham said,
Updating other Guilford County Schools that are joining on the 20/20:
Southern Guilford along with other high schools will be turning on our stadium lights for 20 min tonight in honor of the entire c/o 2020. Turn on your porch light or cell phone flashlight at 8:20 to join us. We love you, but please don’t drive by the school…
Andy Durham said,
In honor of our spring sports student athletes, Northeast Guilford HS will turn on the lights at Bill Bookout stadium tonight (the 20th day of the month) for 20 minutes from 8:20-8:40 (8:20 is 20:20 in military…
Andy Durham said,
Here is a shot from the Union County Public Schools, located in the area of Monroe, N.C.
@UCPS_MonroeNC students. Tonight all our high schools will be lighting up their stadiums to show our support for all our students especially the class of 2020! Check back at 9 pm for a msg from your HS!
Andy Durham said,
David Kehrli from the Burlington Times-News
@DavidKehrliTN
Eastern Alamance, Eastern Guilford and Burlington Williams are among area high schools turning their stadium lights on tonight (4/20/20) at 8:20 for 20 minutes to honor seniors, student-athletes and essential workers. They encourage the community to do the same with their porch lights.
Andy Durham said,
Winston-Salem-Forsyth County Schools:
WS/FC Schools
@wsfcs
WS/FCS will show support for 2020 graduates as all HS stadiums turn on their lights tonight at 8:20 pm, for 20 minutes, in honor of the Class of 2020. #WS/FCS is asking communities to do the same w/ porch lights & other lights at home. Campuses remain closed
#WSFCSClass0f2020
Falcon1 said,
Southeast Guilford will BE LIT!!
Bill Slayton Stadium
Go Falcons!! 2020
Andy Durham said,
Grimsley Football
@grimsleyfb
·
36m
The lights were shining bright
@WhirlieNation
in honor of the Class of 2020! #GDTBAW #TDT #BLUECOLLAR20 #FearTheG
Andy Durham said,
Southwest Cowboys
@SWCowboys_Athl
·
1h
Lighting our SW Campus to honor our Senior Student Athletes tonight!
Andy Durham said,
Here is the original post from Grimsley HS(See Below)…
I had my porch light on tonight from 8:22 until 8:42…Got my 20 minutes in and I never turn my porch light on, but it was on TONIGHT…I spoke with Coach Slayton today and he said he would have his lights on at home…And good to hear directly from the SEG Falcons, and to know that they were lit up at the Bill Slayton Stadium this evening…
Here is that Grimsley post from earlier….
Grimsley Athletics
@gowhirlies
·
5h
In honor of our High School SENIORS, spring student-athletes & essential workers, GHS will be turning ON our stadium lights tonight the 20th of April at 8:20PM for 20 minutes We ask the Grimsley Community to participate by turning on their porch lights during the same time frame
Andy Durham said,
Athletic Director Mike Cook at High Point Central High School…
Mike Cook
@MikeCook0811
·
2h
#BeTheLight
Andy Durham said,
Ryan Moody former quarterback at Grimsley HS, former quarterback coach and assistant coach at Ragsdale High School, former assistant principal at Grimsley HS and now the top boss at Morehead High School…
Ryan D. Moody
@RyanDMoody1
·
5h
To celebrate our seniors, spring season athletes and essential workers in our community MHS will be turning on all of our stadium lights tonight, April 20th at 8:20 for 20 minutes. All of our community can participate by turning on their porch lights at that time. #BeTheLight…
Andy Durham said,
Update from David Kehrli at the Burlington Times-News….
David Kehrli
@DavidKehrliTN
·
6h
Updated list of Times-News area schools (confirmed) doing this tonight 4/20
– Eastern Alamance
– Southern Alamance
– Western Alamance (7:45-8:30 p.m.)
– Williams
– Eastern Guilford
ABSS says all schools in Alamance Co. will participate next Monday night (4/27) starting at 8 p.m.
Andy Durham said,
Page High School principal Eric Naglee…
Erik Naglee
@nagleee
·
2h
All field lights are shining bright for our Class of 2020 Seniors, Spring Sports athletes and essential workers! #DreamBIG
@PagePtsa
@PiratesPage
@PagePiratesATH
@GCSchoolsNC
@scontrerasGCS
Andy Durham said,
East Forsyth Baseball:
#BeTheLight #2020Seniors #EaglePride #GoEagles
To our Essential Workers, Spring Senior Athletes and Baseball Seniors!! Thank you!! #EaglePride #GoEagles…
Andy Durham said,
Ragsdale Athletics
@Ragsdale_Tigers
·
58m
We love you class of 2020. #BetheLight #GCSSTRONG #Ragsdale
@GCSchoolsNC
@NCHSAA
Andy Durham said,
Patrick Ferlise
@PatrickFerlise
·
3h
Bishop McGuinness turns on its field lights in honor of seniors.
Andy Durham said,
Wesleyan Christian Academy….
ADatWCA
@wesleyantrojans
·
2h
Tonight we joined with schools from around the Triad by turning on the lights in honor of our seniors and all spring athletes! We are proud of you and know you will all grow from this experience!! We love you!
Andy Durham said,
Guilford Co. Schools
@GCSchoolsNC
·
5h
In honor of the class of 2020, GCS high schools will turn on stadium lights for 20 min from 8:20-8:40 tonight, Apr 20. Join us in celebrating w/them by turning on your lights. A simple way we can show support for seniors even when we cant be with them. #GCSCOVID19 #GCSGradsSoar20
Andy Durham said,
from Providence Grove High School….
PGHS_Athletics
@GroveAD
·
2h
Patriot stadium lit up tonight in honor of all our senior class, spring student athletes, our faculty, our community and all essential workers
Andy Durham said,
If you have something on your school being involved on Monday night, send it our way…We have been getting most of our reports from Twitter, as you can probably tell….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.