Turn ON the Lights Tonight:Go for 20 Minutes starting at 8:20, here on the 20th Day(April) of 2020(That’s “Lights ON” at 20:20 TONIGHT!!!)

coming in from around the County today…..

*********In honor of our High School SENIORS, spring student-athletes and essential workers, along with many other high schools in the county and neighboring counties- Eastern Guilford High School will be turning ON our stadium lights tonight – the 20th day of the month at 20:20 military time (8:20 PM) for 20 minutes.

We want to encourage the EGHS Community and all other schools to participate by turning on their stadium lights and asking for all families to turn on their porch lights during the same time frame.**********

**********In honor of our High School SENIORS, spring student-athletes and essential workers,

@NGHSNation will be turning ON our athletic complex lights tonight the 20th day of the month at 20:20 military time for 20 minutes. Please share this as you see fit!! #seniors2020**********