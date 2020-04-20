Will Antonio Gandy-Golden(Liberty University) be Golden again???:AGG might be “The Man” to see!!!

He’s 6’4 and weighs 222 pounds, runs a 4.6 40 and he comes from the south side of Chicago….Antonio Gandy-Golden can catch the football, and this wide receiver, from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia is hoping to hear his name called in this week’s NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday…

Gandy-Golden may be swiped up in the middle rounds of the draft, or he may end up going late in this year’s virtual drafting, but either way, he is just looking for shot to show them(the NFL experts) what he’s got, and for a guy whose college QB was Steven “Buckshot” Calvert, somebody needs to give Gandy-Golden a chance/shot to prove that he can be Golden again, at the next level/the NFL…

**********Antonio Gandy-Golden/AGG in 2019 with 79 receptions for 1,396 yards and 10 TD’s and this can go up and get the football…***********

Here he is on Twitter, as the NFL Draft approaches…..https://twitter.com/gandygolden11….Click On that Twitter link, and you can check out his story….

+++++The team showing the most interest so far in AGG/Antonio Gandy-Golden, has been the Buffalo Bills.+++++

Here is the Draft/Prospect Analysis on Antonio Gandy-Golden(Liberty University)…..

The Liberty University Flames moved from the FCS level to the FBS in 2018, playing as an independent.

If they were part of a conference, Gandy-Golden would have been voted first-team all-league by its coaches.

He started 11 games, and led his squad with 71 receptions, 1,037 yards (14.6 per), and 10 touchdowns.

Gandy-Golden lit up the Big South Conference the previous year, garnering a first-team nod (69 receptions, 1,066 yards, 15.4 average, 10 touchdowns).

Even as a freshman he was a big part of the offense, making 21 grabs for 315 yards (15.0 per) and three scores.

Gandy-Golden’s senior campaign cemented his status as a top-notch draft prospect, as he nabbed 79 passes for 1,396 yards (ranked in the top five nationally) with 10 trips to the end zone in 13 starts. His 17.7 yards per catch ranked in the top 10 in the FBS among receivers with 60 or more receptions.

Analysis

By Lance Zierlein

NFL Analyst

Very intriguing height-weight-speed prospect who showed noticeable improvements in a number of important areas in 2019. While his hands were superior in ’19, it’s possible that focus drops could return with bigger, better players beating on his routes from snap to whistle. When he does catch it, he has an innate ability to add yardage after the catch with his size and agility. Gandy-Golden’s route-running is still a work in progress, but his build-up speed, length and ball skills could allow him to develop into a dangerous third-level threat on the next level.

Strengths

Agility and nimble feet to create space in press release

Build-up speed catches defenders by surprise

Flashes subtle but effective route stems to gain freedom to the post

Sits down to avoid contested catches against zone

Natural ball-tracker, making early path adjustments when necessary

Improvement in hands from 2018 to 2019 was mind-boggling

Activates quick hands to pluck hot throws coming in

Consistent to pluck it away from his frame

Catch radius is ridiculously wide

Can climb way up his ladder to high-point the 50/50 throws

Able to elude first tackle after catch

Size and balance present challenges to tackle after catch

*****from Antonio Gandy-Golden at the Senior Bowl:

Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden impressed NFL Scouts during his week of practice and interviews at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, further helping his draft stock.

Some analysts have projected him as high as a first round draft pick in April’s NFL Draft, but it seems as though the consensus is that he will be a day two selection and taken in either round 2 or round 3.

In the game, he didn’t have many targets but he did haul in one reception for 5 yards and a touchdown.

On the Buffalo Bills talking to AGG/Antonio Gandy-Golden at the Senior Bowl:

The Buffalo Bills are continuing to do their due diligence at the 2020 Senior Bowl and have met with wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, a league source told Bills Wire.

While not from a powerhouse school, perhaps, Gandy-Golden has what observers of the Bills want: size as a playmaker.

At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, could Gandy-Golden be the answer for the Bills’ height problem at wide receiver? Buffalo saw very productive seasons from John Brown and Cole Beasley at the position, but those two don’t have what you cannot teach… size.*****