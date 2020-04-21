College Tennis News: Guilford Women’s Tennis Senior Salute

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As Guilford College’s spring athletics seasons have been shortened due to the new coronavirus outbreak, most teams missed the opportunity to formally recognize the accomplishments and contributions of their seniors. In the coming days and weeks, Guilford’s sports information office will use the College’s athletics website and social media channels to shine some light on the spring-sport seniors.

(Please note, some students listed as seniors on the 2020 team roster intend to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the outbreak and may not be included. Likewise, some students featured may later opt to return in 2021.)

The light shines on Guilford’s women’s tennis team today. Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ’13 team features two seniors who have contributed not only on the court but also in meaningful ways on campus.

Megan Kimpel appeared in 36 singles and 36 doubles matches in three seasons for the Quakers. Most of her appearances come in either fourth, fifth, or sixth singles and the third doubles spot. In 2018-19, Kimpel shared the team lead in doubles wins with four. In that same season, she notched her first collegiate singles win in a Quakers victory over William Peace University. The experience design major was named to the 2017-18 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Sportsmanship Team and the 2018-19 ODAC All-Academic Team. Kimpel is also a four-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member and three-time dean’s list student.

Delaney Taylor has an overall record of 12-35 between singles and doubles matches in two seasons. In 2018-19, she clinched overall victories for the Quakers against Sweet Briar College and Mary Baldwin University. The biology major was named to the 2017-18 ODAC All-Academic Team as a member of the Guilford softball team. Taylor is a three-time member of the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll, a Multicultural Leadership Scholar, and she presented research at the 2019 Guilford Undergraduate Symposium.

Guilford is grateful for the dedication, energy, and time put forth by its seniors and their families. We will miss their leadership and wish them all the best for continued success!