Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck sues Vince McMahon

This coming in from Jason Powell at the ProWrestling.net, by way of the Pro Wrestling Torch/PWTorch.com…..

Here is Jason Powell and Jason Powell's Point of View will follow….

Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon last week in Connecticut seeking full payment of his five-year contract.

The lawsuit alleges that Luck was wrongfully terminated and is owed the full amount stipulated in his contract.

ActionNetwork.com‘s Darren Rovell reports that his sources estimate Luck’s contract at $20-25 million over five years, and note that it included a clause that stipulated he would be paid the remaining balance if he were terminated without cause. The XFL filed bankruptcy last week.

Jason Powell’s POV/Point of View: This will be an interesting story to follow and likely comes down to the wording of Luck’s contract. Luck, who is the father of former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, became the face of the league in many ways after he was hired to serve as the commissioner in May 2018.