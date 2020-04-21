Phenom Hoops partners with JB Fitzgerald Venture Capital

Statesville, NC – Phenom Hoop Report is pleased to announce our partnership with JB

Fitzgerald Venture Capital as a strategic investor and managing partner, led by former Clemson

All-Time Great and 8 Year NBA Veteran Trevor Booker and President Jonah Baize.

JB Fitzgerald is regarded as one of the leaders in the industry and Phenom Hoop Report joins the

JB Fitzgerald conglomerate of various successful Sports and Entertainment businesses including

the MLS team D.C. United.

The new partnership allows Phenom Hoop Report to grow and develop its existing successful business

with heightened resources onboarded from the JB Fitzgerald fund.

JB Fitzgerald approached Phenom Hoop Report late in 2019 and the conversations continued

into early 2020. JB Fitzgerald Venture Capital, having an eye for promising and talented brands,

as well as a knack for scaling sports companies, identified Phenom as a potential outlet for them

to place their next strategic investment. JB Fitzgerald joins Phenom leadership with the intent to

help scale and grow the reach of the brand nationally.

Phenom Hoop Report has developed an impeccable reputation of hosting camps, travel ball, and

scholastic events, as well as an NCAA compliant scouting service. Phenom events are known for

being well organized, professional, and providing an excellent platform for a multitude of young

players. With the introduction of this strategic investment, Phenom now has a greater

opportunity to reach new heights in the basketball community.

JB Fitzgerald President, Jonah Baize, said, “Phenom and Rick Lewis have created an incredibly

reputable outlet for student-athletes, coaches, and teams to exploit their talent. We have

analyzed dozens of similar businesses and have never seen a brand with such positive customer

satisfaction and an overwhelmingly positive regional reputation in the industry. Our goal is to

deploy our proven resources to help drive Phenom Hoops to a nationally recognized engine in

the sports media and event space.”

For Phenom Hoops, it’s business as usual. The staff of Rick Lewis, Donnie Bui, Jeff Bendel,

Patrick O’Brien, and Webb Wellman will stay intact and have been busy providing daily content,

video, and scheduling of their 2020-2021 scholastic events. In addition, with this new

investment, Phenom will be expanding its staff and its platform to provide a greater opportunity

for players and teams. The best is yet to come!