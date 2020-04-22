Breaking/Important News:South Carolina schools will remain closed for rest of the school year(N.C. GOV. Roy Copper expected to have decision later this week)

COLUMBIA, S.C. —

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Wednesday/Today that all public K-12 schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year.

The governor has already called for colleges and universities in the state to stay virtual for the rest of this term, and several have announced plans for delayed or virtual commencement exercises for graduating students.

News coming in from wxiitv12.com/WXII TV 12…..

The current word from Governor Roy Cooper, also coming in from WXII TV 12:

Gov. Roy Cooper says decision on when North Carolina public schools will reopen may come this week

RALEIGH, N.C. —North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that he will announce details for reopening the state’s schools this week.

North Carolina schools are closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our public health team is looking at what is needed in order to be able to make sure that children are safe at school,” said Cooper “We’re talking with the schools’ superintendents, with the State Board of Education, with the Department of Property and Construction, about what is possible and what things we can do to keep children safe.”

The governor praised teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and those who are continuing to strive for a remote learning for children.

“I appreciate the parents,” Cooper said. I know the parents were so frustrated to have their children at home and not getting that kind of education that they would want to have.”