College Women’s Lacrosse News: Horchar Earns ODAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College’s Abigail Horchar was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Women’s Lacrosse Scholar-Athlete of the Year as announced by the conference Wednesday. She is just the second Quaker to earn the honor in program history.

The chemistry major boasts a 3.92 grade point average, is a three-time Academic All-ODAC selection, and was named to both the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and dean’s list six times. Last spring the Honors Program student received Guilford’s Charles A. Dana Scholarship for academic excellence and leadership potential, and the Ljung Scholarship for excellence and service in chemistry. Horchar also served on Guilford’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and competed with Guilford’s women’s swimming team in 2019-20.

On the field, Horchar was a midfield mainstay for the Quakers, appearing in all 55 games (39 starts) in four seasons. She notched 65 goals and 25 assists for 90 career points, which ranks 25th in school history. Horchar also contributed 64 ground balls, 38 draw controls, and 36 caused turnovers. In 2019, she scored a career-high 30 goals and 15 assists. Horchar was in the midst of one of her best seasons this spring with 24 points, 17 goals, 11 ground balls, and 10 caused turnovers. She recorded multi-goal efforts in six of the Quakers’ seven games.

Coach Charlotte Dixon-Graves’ team was off to its best start in school history with wins in the first five games on the way to a 6-1 overall record before the new coronavirus outbreak cancelled the remainder of the season.