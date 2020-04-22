NC3 American League Baseball announces plans for Greensboro Red Wings and Greensboro Redhawks
NC3 American League Baseball
@NC3_baseball
Another team who will be participating this year in @NC3_baseball is the team from Greensboro! Greensboro will be having a Sr team and a Jr team! You can find the senior team on twitter at @gsoredwings and their jr team on twitter at @gsoredhawks! They are also on Facebook…
