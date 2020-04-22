Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School) gets another College Football offer, this time it’s the Michigan State Spartans
Coming in this week from Twitter:
Travis Shaw
@cheesy_Trav18
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Michigan State University!
Big Trav, #18 for the Grimsley Whirlies and their 2022 6’5/315 pound defensive lineman, has been getting a lot of attention lately, and expect the offers to continue pouring in, until Travis Shaw declares what college he will be attending in the Fall of 2022…
