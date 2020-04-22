With the 7th Pick, the Carolina Panthers are looking to take Linebacker Isaiah Simmons from Clemson

The Carolina Panthers like Isaiah Simmons, the linebacker from Clemson, and former Panthers’ wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. says, that is the player that the Panthers should take, with the 7th overall pick in tomorrow night’s NFL Draft…

The Carolina Panthers need help at linebacker, especially with the surprise retirement announcement from Panthers’ tacking-machine Luke Kuechly in the off-season…Shaq Thompson is going to need some instant help at LB, and the Panthers would be well-served to go after the former Clemson Tiger, Isaiah Simmons…

Isaiah Simmons 6’4/230 and a former defensive back, just like Shaq Thompson and that would show his diversity, as he made his move from DB, to LB…Speed, strength and the ability to cover the pass, that is what makes Simmons a valuable pick..

Here is the Simmons bio summary from the Clemson Tigers football website, and he is the only Butkus Award Winner in Clemson football history….

Athletic defender who transitioned from safety in 2017 to the starting nickel/Sam linebacker position in 2018 and was eventually named the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker in 2019 in only his second year at the position … concluded Clemson career credited with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts).

*****The Panthers might cut a deal to slide down a notch or two in Thursday’s draft, and here is some of the speculation coming in from the NFL.com….*****

Not to be outdone, the Carolina Panthers are also among the teams open to sliding back a few spots if an interested party would like to move up to select its prize prospect.

Is it coincidence that the Panthers, who are picking seventh — one spot ahead of the Arizona Cardinals — joined the discussion about trading back shortly after the Cardinals’ willingness to listen to offers for eight became public? Perhaps it is, but it’s following a trend that has taken over much of this space this week.