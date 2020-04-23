College Offers for Jurriente Davis(Dudley HS), Bryce Harris(GDS) and Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS)
Jurriente Davis, from Dudley High School football linebacker:
Jurrientè Davis
@Honchoo_10x
#AGTG Blessed to Receive an Offer from South Alabama University…..
Bryce Harris, from Greensboro Day School basketball forward:
2021 Bryce Harris of Greensboro Day (NC) has now been offered by Rice University.
Travis Shaw, from Grimsley High School football defensive lineman:
Travis Shaw
@cheesy_Trav18
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Mississippi!
