College Offers for Jurriente Davis(Dudley HS), Bryce Harris(GDS) and Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS)

Jurriente Davis, from Dudley High School football linebacker:

Jurrientè Davis

@Honchoo_10x

#AGTG Blessed to Receive an Offer from South Alabama University…..

Bryce Harris, from Greensboro Day School basketball forward:

2021 Bryce Harris of Greensboro Day (NC) has now been offered by Rice University.

Travis Shaw, from Grimsley High School football defensive lineman:

Travis Shaw

@cheesy_Trav18

Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Mississippi!