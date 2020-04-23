Governor Roy Cooper Today:Too Soon to Lift Restrictions, Stay at Home Order Extended until May 8(Decision on Schools Reopening Coming on Friday)

Governor Roy Cooper Today:Too Soon to Lift Restrictions, Stay at Home Order Extended until May 8….

More details from North Carolina governor Cooper on the way….

(Decision on Schools Reopening Coming on Friday)

*****After May 8 the Governor’s Three Phase Plan to reopen the state of North Carolina will begin..*****

Phase One of Reopening:Still no Public Gatherings of 10 or more people…Face masks in public are suggested…Parks will also be able to reopen.

(Phase One will continue for a Two Week Period.)

Phase Two of Reopening:The Stay at Home Order can be lifted….Places of worship and restaurants/bars can reopen…

(Phase Two will continue for a Two Week Period.)

Phase Three of Reopening:Rules will remain in place, but Mass Gathering restrictions will be eased…

Rules still in Place Until May, and under the governor’s “Stay at Home Order”…

The following business have been deemed essential and can remain open during the “Stay at Home Order”….

(List courtesy of WXII TV12.com:)

The order permits the following businesses to remain open:

Restaurants that provide take-out, drive-thru, or delivery

Grocery stores

ABC stores and beer and wine stores

Doctors and other healthcare providers

Pharmacies

Hardware stores

Post offices

Office supply stores

Gas stations and convenience stores

Veterinarians and pet supply stores

Hotels, airlines, buses, taxis, and ride-share services

Places of worship

Child care providers (that are following the required NCDHHS procedures)

++++++++++++++++++++Here is a more detailed version of Governor Cooper’s Three Phase Plan, from WXII TV 12++++++++++++++++++

Phase 1:

Stay at home order remains in place, people can leave home for commercial activity

Retailers and services need to implement social distancing, cleaning and other protocols

Gatherings limited to no more than 10 people

Parks can open subject to gathering limits

Face coverings recommended in public

Restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings

Encourage continued teleworking

Phase 2 (at least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1):

Lift stay at home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home

Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols (reduced capacity)

Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity

Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings

Open public playgrounds

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregant care settings

Phase 3 (at least 4-6 after Phase 2):

Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing

Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues

Further increase the number of people at gatherings

Continue rigorous restricts on nursing homes and congregate care settings