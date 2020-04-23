NCHSAA Commissioner Cup Award Winners for 2019-2020

CHAPEL HILL – Commissioner Que Tucker of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is pleased to announce the eight winners of the Commissioner’s Cup for community service in the 2019-2020 school year. This year’s winners for 1A are East Carteret High School and Princeton High School. In 2A the winners are Franklin High School and Mount Pleasant High School. In 3A the award winners are North Henderson High School and Person High School. The 4A winners are Athens Drive High School and Porter Ridge High Schools.

The Commissioner’s Cup Competition winners for the 2019-2020 Academic Year participated in and documented a team or athletic associated group performing some type of service project or community service. Schools had their team or teams identify a need within the community and create a plan to conduct the service project. They then submitted a 1-minute video of the project to explain how the team served, the impact of the project on the community, the number of people served, the theme of the project and photos or video from the event. Each winning program will receive a $1,000 stipend for their respective team or school athletic program.

About the Winners

1A Winners

East Carteret High School Cheerleading, Men’s Basketball

Through a partnership with the school’s booster club, the Board of Education, and the sheriff’s department, the cheerleading and men’s basketball teams at East Carteret helped with raising donations and organizing the OI Kids Weekend for students in the neighboring community of Ocracoke Island. In September 2019 Hurricane Dorian ravaged Ocracoke School which is the sister school of East Carteret High. Recognizing that students from Ocracoke had been displaced from their homes and schools, East Carteret students provided a fun getaway for students in grade 6-12. The efforts of the East Carteret High School students were a kind gesture demonstrating that these student-athletes genuinely care about their local communities.

Princeton High School Football team

Description of Service Project: Seniors of the Princeton High School football team participated in a service trip abroad where they partnered with a school in Los Brasiles, Nicaragua. During the trip, they worked on improving the school facilities, they donated food to the local community, and spent time with some of the students at the school. Coach Gaster expressed this trip left a lasting impression on the senior football players.

2A Winners

Franklin High School Boys & Girls Basketball teams, wrestling, softball, volleyball, track, cross country, soccer, cheerleading, baseball, golf and tennis

UNIFY March Madness is a basketball showcase for people with disabilities. Students volunteer their time volunteering to teach current students and past alumni with disabilities the game of basketball helping them compete in the showcase event. The event is hosted and co-sponsored by the Franklin High School’s Department of Special Education, local community organizations, and Franklin High School’s athletes.

Mount Pleasant High School Athletes Who Share Unselfish Moments (AWSUM) Club

Description of Service Project: Athletes Who Share Unselfish Moments (AWSUM) Club is a student-athlete club deeply committed to serving and supporting their local community. They have participated in a number of service projects including consistent support of the North East Foundation. This organization helps members of the community who are survivors of breast cancer. The AWSUM Club threw a surprise party for dad who is fighting terminal cancer. The club made t-shirts with #DaleStrong and Dale spent the evening with 300 student-athletes and the school band.

3A Winners

North Henderson High School Lady Knight Volleyball Team

Description of Service Project: The Lady Knight volleyball team at North Henderson High School organized events and raised money for their partnership with Vs. Cancer, an organization that supports efforts to find a cure for childhood cancer. The Lady Knights raised money by coordinating several volleyball tournaments including “Volley for a Cure” and “Volley Buff,” getting sponsorships from local businesses, and selling volleyball apparel and other items.

Person High School Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams

The men’s and women’s basketball teams of Person High School partnered with the school’s booster club and local businesses to raise money to provide hotel rooms, meals, and gifts for the Ocracoke basketball team, whose hometown was devastated by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

4A Winners

Athens Drive High School Baseball Team

The Athens Drive Baseball Team partnered with the organization, Stand Up to Cancer, for their annual “Yellow Laces Game”. The team set up a go fund me to provide donations for the organization and during the “Yellow Laces Game” there is a moment of silence honoring members of the community who are fighting or survivors of cancer.

Porter Ridge High School Men’s & Women’s Varsity Soccer Teams

Porter Ridge High Schools men and women’s varsity soccer teams have partnered with Hemby Bridge Elementary School. This partnership has left a lasting impression on students from both schools with members of the varsity soccer teams mentoring elementary school students and organizing a bi-annual soccer clinic for students at Hemby.

Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON with the NCHSAA Media