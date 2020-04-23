Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) named Big South Baseball Freshman of the Year

RHP Ryan Douglas from Southeast Guilford High School, has been named the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year for baseball…Ryan Douglas is the Top Freshman Baseball Player in the Big South Conference for the 2020 season….

Plus here is more on pitcher Ryan Douglas, the former Southeast Guilford Falcon, who played for Coach Dave Beasley, at SEG…..

ASHEVILLE – Freshman right-handed pitcher Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford High School) of UNC Asheville’s baseball team has been recognized among the top performing freshman pitchers, according to D1 Baseball.

The Climax, N.C. native ranked 38th in D1 Baseball’s Top 50 list of freshman pitchers during the first four weeks of the 2020 season. The ranking was determined by assigning value to three categories: zone control, pitch ability and durability

Douglas is the highest-ranked Big South Conference performer on the list, and one of only two from the league in the Top 50.

The right-hander started four games for the Bulldogs and picked up his first victory of the season in the finale of the Coppin State series, March 8. In the 9-2 victory, he pitched 6.1 innings, giving up two earned runs. He gave up no more than two earned runs in each of his four starts, holding a 2.74 ERA for the season.

The previous week, Douglas pitched seven innings of one-run ball against Belmont – his longest outing of the season – but did not earn a decision. He is third on the squad with 17 strikeouts on the year, including a season-high seven against Coppin State.