Scott Campbell(Greensboro College) Named All-American By Golf Coaches Association of America For Third Straight Year

Scott Campbell Named All-American By Golf Coaches Association of America For Third Straight Year

Courtesy of Greensboro College Sports Information Department(Wes Gullett)

NORMAN, Okla. – Just one week after being named to the Golf Coaches Association of America’s All-Region team, Greensboro College’s Scott Campbell has been named as an All-American by the association.

This marks the third straight season Campbell has earned All-American accolades. This year, Campbell was named to the Honorable Mention All-American team, following a shortened season where he posted a 72.3 scoring average over 16 rounds.

Campbell started out the 2019-2020 season with a fifth-place finish at the Transylvania Fall Invitational before struggling at the Gordin Collegiate Classic. However, Campbell quickly rebounded with a one-over-par showing at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational to finish in a tie for 27th before carding a four-under-par three-round total at the Golf Week Fall Invitational, that included a six-under-par 65, to finish in sixth-place individually among the prestigious 90-player field.

Over the final two events of the season, Campbell finished in the top-20 at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament before wrapping up the season with a 22nd-place finish at the Savannah Harbor Invitational, despite finishing the event at two-under-par.

