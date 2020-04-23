Where’s the Playground?:Recess is Just Around the Corner!!!

States across the U.S. are opening up their doors again, and we are seeing restrictions being lifted in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Florida and more states…

It’s back to the beaches in South Carolina and Florida, and in other states the bans on outdoor visits to the parks, are now becoming a thing of the past…At least for now…

In South Carolina, it’s “Back to the Beach”, but South Carolina governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that all public K-12 schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year.

Back on March 23, Virginia governor Ralph Northam said that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year…

We are hearing of North Carolina beaches that will be opening soon, but North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said on Wednesday, that he will announce details for reopening the state’s schools later this week.

With all of the openings coming from Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Florida and other states, it almost makes you hearken

back to the days of elementary school…

You had Mrs. Hill’s class, Miss Jones class, Ms. Smith’s class, and Dr. Agnew’s class and they all got to go outside for recess….Those classes got to hit the playground for recess, but your class, the Monday morning mass class, you all had to stay inside…

Some of our classes/states are back out on the playground and they have returned to recess…But, others are still on temporary restrictions…

Our class/state is on hold…North Carolina is still in class and we are finishing taking our tests(Coronavirus/COVID-19 tests), and we want to be able to get back outside to the playground soon, but hopefully not too soon…

The Recess is waiting and the Playground is calling, but we will have to wait our turn…Those in Hill’s, Jones’, Smith’s and Agnew’s classes are there on the playground again enjoying recess, but if we are smart, we won’t stand at the door and look/peer outside….

We will stand up, take our medicine and give all of these Virus Issues time to move on, and run their course…

Governor Cooper and Dr. Anthony Fauci have given us our timelines, and now we must stand in line and wait on that Recess Bell to ring, so we can get back out to the Playground and resume our Recess…

When you hear, “Where’s the Playground?”, remember that Recess is Just Around the Corner!!!

++++++++++And you may sometimes wonder, where does he come up with these lines/ideas? I first heard this line, “Where’s the Playground?”, on the old Beverly Hillbillies Show….The Beverly Hillbillies were in the California courtroom on some trumped up no-parking charge, where they were being blamed for also bumping into and damaging someone’s car…The judge on duty in the courtroom that day called for a recess…It was time to take a break/recess from the court proceedings, so Jethro(Bodine), uncle Jed Clampett’s nephew, Jethro had a question for the judge…Jethro asks the judge, “Where’s the Playground?”….The judge had told everyone that the court was in Recess, and Jethro wanted to know where the playground was, since it was recess time…Never forget that show, and it was very corny, but so corny, it was hilarious…++++++++++