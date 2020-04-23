With the 7th Pick in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select DT Derrick Brown

Many were watching for the Carolina Panthers to go with LB Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson, with the 7th overall pick in this year’s 2020 NFL Draft, but the Panthers left Simmons on the board, and went after defensive tackle Derrick Brown, from Auburn…Derrick Brown is the new Carolina Panther, and Cam Newton, another former Auburn Tigers star, is the former Carolina Panther…

Panthers pass on Isaiah Simmons and look to bolster their defensive front line, with the selection of Derrick Brown…Isaiah Simmons went just one pick after Brown, as Simmons was selected at #8, by the Arizona Cardinals…

Maybe the most interesting and entertaining pick in Round One was Henry Ruggs III(Alabama), going to the Las Vegas Raiders…Henry was at home “Rockin’ the Robe” and ready for the draft….Very good backstory on Henry Ruggs III too, with his big-time background in basketball….

(A bundle of SEC players going in Round One of this year’s NFL Draft.)

**********This coming in from Myles Simmons, with the CarolinaPanthers.com:**********

The Carolina Panthers have selected defensive tackle Derrick Brown out of Auburn with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 2019 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Brown has been one of the Panthers expected targets throughout the pre-draft process. In his senior year at Auburn, Brown anchored the defense with 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries. Brown’s performance earned him consensus All-American distinction, as well as first-team All-SEC honors. He was also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award (given to the nation’s top defensive player) and the Outland Trophy (given to the nation’s top interior lineman) in 2019.

Additionally, Brown exemplified being a student-athlete at Auburn, as he was awarded the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to the best defensive player who displays the qualities of integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity. And he was the Senior CLASS Award winner in 2019, which is presented to the top student-athlete in the nation.

In all, Brown was a three-year starter at Auburn recording 170 career tackles and 33.5 tackles for loss.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked Brown as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2020 draft class, noting Brown’s “excellent size, power, and athleticism for the defensive tackle position.”

“As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and uses his hands very effectively,” Jeremiah writes. “He wins with a violent club/swim move, a rip move or a nifty up-and-under counter move. Against the run, he easily holds the point of attack. The Auburn product creates separation from blockers with an explosive punch, which allows him to close quickly and make plays. His effort is consistent. Overall, this is a complete player capable of dominating on all three downs. He’ll be a difference maker on Day 1.”

Brown checked in at the NFL Combine in February at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds, putting up 28 bench press reps.