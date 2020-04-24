Governor Roy Cooper:North Carolina schools to remain closed for rest of school year

**********A very tough decision coming from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper today, and Governor Cooper cautioned that things will have to be different when the schools reopen in the Fall of 2020….**********

from www.myfox8.com:

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has closed North Carolina schools for the rest of the school year, he announced Friday.

Cooper added that the state is partnering with AT&T to set up 100 internet hotspots on school buses and another 80 thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation.

Cooper first closed schools across the state by executive order on March 16.

The initial order was only set to run for two weeks.

Since then, school districts have turned to distance learning online to make sure that students are continuing to get an education.

Conversations around when and how to open the state have become a point of contention as protests have begun to erupt again stay-at-home orders.

Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8 on Thursday.

The governor said that North Carolina is flattening the curve but is not ready to fully lift restrictions.

He also said NC needs an increase in testing and trends need to be headed in the right direction.

Cooper shared information about how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases to prevent hot spots of viral spread while also beginning to bring the economy back. These phases are based on the best information available now but could be altered as new information emerges.

