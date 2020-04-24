On the ‘Morning Run’, the “Heat was/is On”:Hottest Day of the Year on Friday April 24, 2020

I was out on that ‘Morning Run’ this morning and I’m telling you, the “Heat was really On”….Has to be the hottest day so far in 2020…The humidity was soooo thick you could cut it with a Homelite chainsaw….

Was hearing the wind while I was still inside, prior to the ‘Morning Run’, and I made the BIG mistake of heading out there running this morning with two shirts on…Had the long sleeve shirt covered up by a short sleeve shirt…Had heard that wind, and thought we had ourselves one of those real Cool mornings again, but I was soooo wrong…

The Heat and Humidity were On and I was running down the road and sweating like a mule, or even a stuffed pig…

Like I was saying, “The Heat Was/Is On” and here’s Glen Frey to back me up…Click On Below for the featured video…



Every time I looked up this morning, it was like things were getting real bright and “Here Comes The Sun”….Richie Havens has the official proof for us and his guitar intro, with the bongos intro sets the scene for us, and then “Here Comes The Sun”….Click On Below…



As I was moving further and further down the road/street, I could feel my ‘Temperature Rising’, and not sure if it was a “Burning Love” of running that kept me going, but ELVIS sure is and he tells us all about it below…Quite the medical outlook, by Mr. Presley…



Was running down the road this morning and not riding in my car, and you can tell a difference when you are outside and it is hot and humid, it is sort of like you are in a FIRE…..Let me point toward the Pointer Sisters for out next tune, that takes us into the FIRE…Again, I’m telling you it was soooo hot out there this morning, it was almost like I was in a FIRE….Go below for this outstanding video…



Let me close this morning, as we look back at the ‘Morning Run’, with a tune that tells it all…Brother this one hits home, and it hits home hard…It was soooo Hot and Humid this morning that my shirts were getting soaking wet with sweat and boy those shirts were really becoming a “Heavy Load”…”Heavy Load” from the Mighty Clouds of Joy, and they tell it like it is/was, and brothers and sisters this is how we leave you here today….With a, “Heavy Load”, as the Mighty Clouds of Joy take us away…

(We were running down the road, carrying a “Heavy Load”.)

