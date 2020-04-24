Stephanie Webb Resigns Guilford Women’s Soccer Post

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Stephanie Webb has resigned her position as Guilford College’s head women’s soccer coach. She departs after three seasons with the Quakers.

In her three seasons at the helm, Webb led Guilford to an 18-28-4 record (.400 winning percentage). The Quakers posted a 6-9-3 overall record and 2-6-2 mark in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play this past season. Dr. Sharon Beverly, Interim Director of Athletics, commented, “We greatly appreciate the leadership efforts of Coach Webb that significantly benefited our program”.

Webb became Guilford’s 10th head women’s soccer coach in the program’s 32-year history in May 2017. She guided the team to six wins in each of her three years.

Her appointment marked the first college head-coaching position for the former Queens University of Charlotte assistant. Webb helped the team to a 10-7 record in 2016 and joined the Royals’ staff after three years at the University of North Dakota, where she was associate head women’s soccer coach and recruiting coordinator for the NCAA Division I Fighting Hawks. Prior to her time at North Dakota, the 2009 Stetson University graduate returned to her alma mater for the 2012 campaign as assistant women’s soccer coach and recruiting coordinator.