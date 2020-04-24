Two Key Board of Education Rules have been adjusted for the upcoming 2020-2021 High School Athletics/Sports Season:Pass your Grade you are in/Pass your prior Physical you are in, as rules have been relaxed
**********Saw these Two Key Rules that have been adjusted for Athletics/Sports for the upcoming 2020-2021 high school season….**********
There is usually a grade requirement/Grade Point Average Requirement, but if you pass your grade for the 2019-2020 school year, then your are automatically eligible for high school athletics, for the upcoming 2020-2021 season…Pass your grade and you are in….Sports is yours if you can pass for this year.(2019-2020)
Also if you passed a Physical Exam prior to the 2019-2020 season/school year, then you will not have to take a Physical Exam prior to the 2020-2021 season/school year…If you passed your Physical this past year, then you are in, for 2020-2021…
from the State Board of Education, by way of Twitter:
For the 2020-2021 school year, if a high school or middle school student is promoted at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, that student will be eligible to participate in athletics next year.
from the State Board of Education, by way of Twitter:
If a high school or middle school student had a valid physical from the 2019-2020 school year, the physical will carry over for an additional year.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.