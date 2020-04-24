Two Key Board of Education Rules have been adjusted for the upcoming 2020-2021 High School Athletics/Sports Season:Pass your Grade you are in/Pass your prior Physical you are in, as rules have been relaxed

**********Saw these Two Key Rules that have been adjusted for Athletics/Sports for the upcoming 2020-2021 high school season….**********

There is usually a grade requirement/Grade Point Average Requirement, but if you pass your grade for the 2019-2020 school year, then your are automatically eligible for high school athletics, for the upcoming 2020-2021 season…Pass your grade and you are in….Sports is yours if you can pass for this year.(2019-2020)

Also if you passed a Physical Exam prior to the 2019-2020 season/school year, then you will not have to take a Physical Exam prior to the 2020-2021 season/school year…If you passed your Physical this past year, then you are in, for 2020-2021…

from the State Board of Education, by way of Twitter:

For the 2020-2021 school year, if a high school or middle school student is promoted at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, that student will be eligible to participate in athletics next year.

from the State Board of Education, by way of Twitter:

If a high school or middle school student had a valid physical from the 2019-2020 school year, the physical will carry over for an additional year.