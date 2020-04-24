Watching this Weekend’s NFL Draft proceedings to see if Javon Leake(Page HS) and Cameron Clark(Smith HS) get drafted and maybe Free Agent deals for Jarius Morehead(EG) and Diondre Overton(Page HS)/A shot for Desmond Sturdivant(Smith HS)???

**********Watch out for these Guilford County guys, and let’s see where they go in this weekend’s 2020 NFL Draft proceedings…**********

Javon Leake(Page High School) a speedster out of the University of Maryland…Leaving Maryland at the end of his junior season, and looking to land with an NFL team, by way of the draft….Would love to go someplace on Friday, but may end up being selected on Saturday….Very fast return man on kickoffs and some ways very similar to T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/North Carolina)…Logan broke into the NFL as a running back and kick return man, but he has been primarily used as a kickoff return man, first for the Arizona Cardinals and now for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers…Logan became good friends with Bucs coach Bruce Arians, when both Logan and Arians were with the Cardinals, and that has helped Logan hang around…So if Leake can latch on with an NFL team and prove his value as a kickoff return specialist, then Leake may have himself a spot in the league for at least a few years…

Leake at 6/0/206 pounds and with a 4.65 40 time at the NFL Combine…The 40 is the one question mark for Leake, with that time holding some observers back, when you look at Leake for the KR spot…

Look for Leake this weekend….

(Former Page Pirate and former Maryland Terrapin.)

Cameron/Cam Clark(Smith High School/Charlotte) big offensive lineman who was a two-time team Captain for the Charlotte 49ers in college…Clark at 6’5/308 pounds really came into his own in college at Charlotte…Part of his upside is he is big and he moves fairly well….Clark with a 5.29 40 at the NFL combine…More on Clark, as he sets up to block for your offense….

Pass Protection – Clark does a nice job of setting anchor and holding his positioning at the point of attack. He keeps his opponents disengaged and away from the interior of his chest, effectively controlling the matchup.

Most feel Clark is a late-round hopeful, but he may move up if a team needs a good developmental O-lineman…Clark is known to be a hard worker and he could help your team…

(Former Smith Golden Eagle and former Charlotte 49er.)

Expecting to see Guilford County kids Javon Leake and Cameron Clark go somewhere in this weekend’s NFL Draft….But we may also see Jarius Morehead(Eastern Guilford HS) and Diondre Overton(Page HS) signing Free Agent deals, once the draft is complete…And who’s to say, that Desmond Sturdivant(Smith High School) will not get a crack to go the Free Agent route, to the NFL….

Jarius Morehead(Eastern Guilford High School/N.C. State University) he is a defensive back, and has good size at 6’1/215 pounds and has much experience coming from the N.C. State Wolfpack secondary, in Raleigh….2019 Morehead had 12 starts for the Pack with 49 Tackles and 3 Tackles for a Loss….

IN HIGH SCHOOL:

• Played safety, OLB, QB, RB and WR at Eastern Guilford High School for coach Doug Robertson.

• Helped lead team to a 7-5 record and the NC 3AA state playoffs.

• Senior Stats: 102 tackles, two interceptions and six sacks. Rushed for 1,051 yards and 14 touchdowns and passed for 774 yards and 10 TDs.

Diondre Overton(Page High School/Clemson) at 6’4/210 pounds(some sources have listed height at 6’5) Overton has the size you are looking for in an outside receiver…Diondre with 22 receptions, good for 352 yards and 3 TD’s for the Clemson Tigers in 2019…Thinking back to it, I do believe all three of his touchdowns came in the same game, in 2019…That would for sure make Overton a big-game/big-play receiver, and he has the speed you need to plant the seed, on an NFL football field…Diondre also very strong in the classroom, as he maintained right at a 3.45 GPA during his four years at Clemson….

The Overton Story on his career-game at Clemson:Tied a school-record with three touchdown receptions vs. Boston College, scoring on all three catches in the midst of a career-high 119-yard day to share team offensive player of the game honors, earn ACC Receiver of the Week honors and receive the Leather Helmet Award from the Boston College Gridiron Club as the game’s most valuable player…

High School:had terrific senior year with 78 catches for 1,251 yards and 15 touchdowns…Also had a rushing touchdown for 16 total touchdowns … also had seven interceptions on defensive side and 34 total tackles…

Desmond Sturdivant(Smith High School/Hampton University) listed 6’2/304 and had a heck of a career as a defensive lineman for the Hampton Pirates…Sturdivant and Cameron Clark were teammates back at Ben L. Smith High School…

BEN L. SMITH HIGH SCHOOL

Desmond had 87 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior, including 15 tackles for loss…was First Team All-Metro 4A and All-Conference…was First Team All-Area and First Team All-Metro as a senior…was also named Metro 4A Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 96 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and forcing six fumbles…also recovered two fumbles, scored a touchdown, and broke up nine passes.

At Hampton U., Sturdivant was president of HU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which is designed to improve communication between the athletes and administration. Meeting regularly, the committee discusses various issues faced by athletes.

Desmond in his senior year at Hampton had 40 tackles in 12 games with 10 Tackles for a Loss, plus 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 4 Quarterback Hurries…