Who Should Be On The Boys and Girls All-Decade Team for Basketball:Looking for the Top Ten over the past 10 seasons???
Going for/shooting for the Top Ten Boys and Girls basketball players from Guilford County, over the past 10 seasons, going from 2010-2020…The Top Ten over the past decade…….
We have some lists for everyone to be looking over, and your list is what we would like to see next……….
Here is one of our lists to get us started….
*****All names from my list going in alphabetical order for both boys and girls…*****
Girls Top Ten:
Elissa Cunane-Northern Guilford High School
Miranda Jenkins-Eastern Guilford HS
Bailey Kargo-Page HS
Paris Kea-Page HS
Cayla King-Northwest Guilford HS
Liz/Elizabeth Kitley-Northwest Guilford HS
Akelea Maize-Dudley HS/New Hope Christian Academy
Lashonda Monk-Southwest Guilford HS
Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS)
Amani Watkins-High Point Andrews HS
(You may have limited memory of Monk and Watkins, but Monk has gone on to break the steals record and is close to breaking the assist record at East Carolina…Watkins is currently playing professional basketball overseas)
Boys Top Ten:
Bam Adebayo-High Point Christian Academy
Jaylen Alston-Eastern Guilford HS
Reggie Davis-Northwest Guilford HS
Harry Giles-Wesleyan Christian Academy
PJ Hairston-Dudley HS
Kam Langley-Southwest Guilford HS
Terrell Leach-Southwest Guilford HS
John Newman III-Greensboro Day SchooL
Theo Pinson-Wesleyan Christian Academy
Tre Turner-Northwest Guilford HS
(The last name listed, Tre Turner, was the HSXtra Player of the Year in 2016…Better known for his football these days, but had a very extensive basketball background.)
+++++++++++One of our readers sent his list in on Thursday and helped get the List idea going…++++++++++
Boys Top Ten in alphabetical order:
Bam Adebayo-High Point Christian Academy
Jaylen Alston-Eastern Guilford HS
Anthony Eaves-Page HS
PJ Hairston-Dudley HS
Sam Hunt-Dudley HS
Kameron Langley-Southwest Guilford HS
Terrell Leach-Southwest Guilford HS
John Newman III-Greensboro Day School
Andy Pack-Northern Guilford HS
Theo Pinson-Wesleyan Christian Academy
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.