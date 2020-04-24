Who Should Be On The Boys and Girls All-Decade Team for Basketball:Looking for the Top Ten over the past 10 seasons???

Going for/shooting for the Top Ten Boys and Girls basketball players from Guilford County, over the past 10 seasons, going from 2010-2020…The Top Ten over the past decade…….

We have some lists for everyone to be looking over, and your list is what we would like to see next……….

Here is one of our lists to get us started….

*****All names from my list going in alphabetical order for both boys and girls…*****

Girls Top Ten:

Elissa Cunane-Northern Guilford High School

Miranda Jenkins-Eastern Guilford HS

Bailey Kargo-Page HS

Paris Kea-Page HS

Cayla King-Northwest Guilford HS

Liz/Elizabeth Kitley-Northwest Guilford HS

Akelea Maize-Dudley HS/New Hope Christian Academy

Lashonda Monk-Southwest Guilford HS

Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS)

Amani Watkins-High Point Andrews HS

(You may have limited memory of Monk and Watkins, but Monk has gone on to break the steals record and is close to breaking the assist record at East Carolina…Watkins is currently playing professional basketball overseas)

Boys Top Ten:

Bam Adebayo-High Point Christian Academy

Jaylen Alston-Eastern Guilford HS

Reggie Davis-Northwest Guilford HS

Harry Giles-Wesleyan Christian Academy

PJ Hairston-Dudley HS

Kam Langley-Southwest Guilford HS

Terrell Leach-Southwest Guilford HS

John Newman III-Greensboro Day SchooL

Theo Pinson-Wesleyan Christian Academy

Tre Turner-Northwest Guilford HS

(The last name listed, Tre Turner, was the HSXtra Player of the Year in 2016…Better known for his football these days, but had a very extensive basketball background.)

+++++++++++One of our readers sent his list in on Thursday and helped get the List idea going…++++++++++

Boys Top Ten in alphabetical order:

Bam Adebayo-High Point Christian Academy

Jaylen Alston-Eastern Guilford HS

Anthony Eaves-Page HS

PJ Hairston-Dudley HS

Sam Hunt-Dudley HS

Kameron Langley-Southwest Guilford HS

Terrell Leach-Southwest Guilford HS

John Newman III-Greensboro Day School

Andy Pack-Northern Guilford HS

Theo Pinson-Wesleyan Christian Academy