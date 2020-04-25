2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer Rosters Announced:Hayley Magnussen(Northern Guilford HS) representing Guilford County

**********The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2020 East-West All-Star women’s soccer match to be played July 21 at MacPherson Stadium. The match will feature some of the best recently graduated soccer players from around the state.

See East-West Rosters below….

2020 WEST WOMEN’S SOCCER

NAME HT POS HIGH SCHOOL COACHED BY: Camryn Belin 5'3 D West Forsyth Scott Bilton Camryn Bolick 5’3 M Asheville Mike Flowe Sarah Brown 5’6 M Union Academy Vic Johnson Kerri Coffman 5'7 D Lake Norman Matt Bice Nicole Cristy 5'4 D Porter Ridge Ron Ladimir Hannah Dunn 5'5 F Cox Mill Adam Henry Sarah Groce 5'5 M AC Reynolds Patrick Gladys Kasey Hahn 5’4 M Lake Norman Charter David Crutchfeild Madison Henry 5'6 M South Rowan Russ Fisher Hayley Magnussen 5'7 F Northern Guilford Frank Tamborino Sydney Smith 5'9 D Cox Mill Adam Henry Lily Suyao 5'6 M Watauga Chris Tarnowski Emma Wakeman 5'6 GK Hickory Ridge Todd Spinell Logan Webb 5'8 F Charlotte Catholic Gary Hoilett Izzi Wood 5'7 F Hickory Brian Jillings Ayden Yates 5'6 F Lake Norman Charter David Crutchfield

WEST COACH: Shea Bridges – Hibriten

2020 EAST WOMEN’S SOCCER

NAME HT POS HIGH SCHOOL COACHED BY: Brynn Adams 6' M East Chapel Hill Austin Collins Gracie Athus 5’7 M Cardinal Gibbons Brian Morgan Mia Davis 5' 2 D East Chapel Hill Austin Collins Mary Ashley Finn 5'6 F Wake Forest Jeremiah Mattingly Megan Gregg 5'7 M Green Hope Jason Wolfe Micah King 5'6 GK John T. Hoggard Justin Schatz Abby Mayer 5'7 F Person Lynn Ward Raegan Meyer 5’ 4 M Heritage Scott Sloan Lorena Montesano 5’7 M Croatan Paul Slater Kaitlin Neighbour 5'6 F Hoggard Justin Schatz Makaya Parham 5’2 D Millbrook Matt Edwards Austin Parker 5' 7 D Millbrook Matt Edwards Maiya Parrous 5'3 F Terry Sanford Jared Kaiser Corbin Reifschneider 5' 11 F Wakefield Tommy Retzlaff Claudia Reiter 5'11 D Chapel Hill Jason Curtis Makaela Stokes 5'8 F Wakefield Thomas Retzlaff

EAST COACH: Isaac Rancour- Pine Forest