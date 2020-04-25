2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer Rosters Announced:Hayley Magnussen(Northern Guilford HS) representing Guilford County
**********The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2020 East-West All-Star women’s soccer match to be played July 21 at MacPherson Stadium. The match will feature some of the best recently graduated soccer players from around the state.
See East-West Rosters below….
2020 WEST WOMEN’S SOCCER
NAME HT POS HIGH SCHOOL COACHED BY: Camryn Belin 5'3 D West Forsyth Scott Bilton Camryn Bolick 5’3 M Asheville Mike Flowe Sarah Brown 5’6 M Union Academy Vic Johnson Kerri Coffman 5'7 D Lake Norman Matt Bice Nicole Cristy 5'4 D Porter Ridge Ron Ladimir Hannah Dunn 5'5 F Cox Mill Adam Henry Sarah Groce 5'5 M AC Reynolds Patrick Gladys Kasey Hahn 5’4 M Lake Norman Charter David Crutchfeild Madison Henry 5'6 M South Rowan Russ Fisher Hayley Magnussen 5'7 F Northern Guilford Frank Tamborino Sydney Smith 5'9 D Cox Mill Adam Henry Lily Suyao 5'6 M Watauga Chris Tarnowski Emma Wakeman 5'6 GK Hickory Ridge Todd Spinell Logan Webb 5'8 F Charlotte Catholic Gary Hoilett Izzi Wood 5'7 F Hickory Brian Jillings Ayden Yates 5'6 F Lake Norman Charter David Crutchfield
WEST COACH: Shea Bridges – Hibriten
2020 EAST WOMEN’S SOCCER
NAME HT POS HIGH SCHOOL COACHED BY: Brynn Adams 6' M East Chapel Hill Austin Collins Gracie Athus 5’7 M Cardinal Gibbons Brian Morgan Mia Davis 5' 2 D East Chapel Hill Austin Collins Mary Ashley Finn 5'6 F Wake Forest Jeremiah Mattingly Megan Gregg 5'7 M Green Hope Jason Wolfe Micah King 5'6 GK John T. Hoggard Justin Schatz Abby Mayer 5'7 F Person Lynn Ward Raegan Meyer 5’ 4 M Heritage Scott Sloan Lorena Montesano 5’7 M Croatan Paul Slater Kaitlin Neighbour 5'6 F Hoggard Justin Schatz Makaya Parham 5’2 D Millbrook Matt Edwards Austin Parker 5' 7 D Millbrook Matt Edwards Maiya Parrous 5'3 F Terry Sanford Jared Kaiser Corbin Reifschneider 5' 11 F Wakefield Tommy Retzlaff Claudia Reiter 5'11 D Chapel Hill Jason Curtis Makaela Stokes 5'8 F Wakefield Thomas Retzlaff
EAST COACH: Isaac Rancour- Pine Forest
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.