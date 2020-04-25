2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Women’s Soccer Rosters Announced:Hayley Magnussen(Northern Guilford HS) representing Guilford County

**********The NCCA is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2020 East-West All-Star women’s soccer match to be played July 21 at MacPherson Stadium. The match will feature some of the best recently graduated soccer players from around the state.
See East-West Rosters below….

2020 WEST WOMEN’S SOCCER

NAME          HT      POS HIGH SCHOOL   COACHED BY:
Camryn Belin 5'3      D   West Forsyth  Scott Bilton
Camryn Bolick 5’3     M   Asheville     Mike Flowe
Sarah Brown 5’6       M   Union Academy Vic Johnson
Kerri Coffman 5'7     D   Lake Norman   Matt Bice
Nicole Cristy 5'4     D   Porter Ridge  Ron Ladimir
Hannah Dunn 5'5       F Cox Mill        Adam Henry
Sarah Groce 5'5       M AC Reynolds     Patrick Gladys
Kasey Hahn 5’4        M Lake Norman Charter David Crutchfeild
Madison Henry 5'6     M South Rowan     Russ Fisher
Hayley Magnussen 5'7  F Northern Guilford Frank Tamborino
Sydney Smith 5'9      D Cox Mill        Adam Henry
Lily Suyao 5'6        M Watauga         Chris Tarnowski
Emma Wakeman 5'6      GK Hickory Ridge  Todd Spinell
Logan Webb 5'8        F Charlotte Catholic Gary Hoilett
Izzi Wood 5'7         F Hickory         Brian Jillings
Ayden Yates 5'6       F Lake Norman Charter David Crutchfield

WEST COACH: Shea Bridges – Hibriten

2020 EAST WOMEN’S SOCCER

NAME         HT    POS HIGH SCHOOL          COACHED BY:
Brynn Adams  6'    M   East Chapel Hill     Austin Collins
Gracie Athus 5’7   M   Cardinal Gibbons     Brian Morgan
Mia Davis    5' 2  D   East Chapel Hill     Austin Collins
Mary Ashley Finn 5'6 F Wake Forest          Jeremiah Mattingly
Megan Gregg 5'7    M   Green Hope           Jason Wolfe
Micah King  5'6   GK  John T. Hoggard       Justin Schatz
Abby Mayer  5'7    F  Person                Lynn Ward
Raegan Meyer 5’ 4  M  Heritage              Scott Sloan
Lorena Montesano 5’7 M Croatan              Paul Slater
Kaitlin Neighbour 5'6 F Hoggard             Justin Schatz
Makaya Parham 5’2 D   Millbrook             Matt Edwards
Austin Parker 5' 7 D  Millbrook             Matt Edwards
Maiya Parrous 5'3 F   Terry Sanford         Jared Kaiser
Corbin Reifschneider 5' 11 F Wakefield      Tommy Retzlaff
Claudia Reiter 5'11 D Chapel Hill           Jason Curtis
Makaela Stokes 5'8 F Wakefield              Thomas Retzlaff

EAST COACH: Isaac Rancour- Pine Forest

