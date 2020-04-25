Carolina Panthers go with DL Yetur Gross-Matos(Penn State) and DB Jeremy Chinn(Southern Illinois University) on Day Two/Round Two of the 2020 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers went with defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos, from Penn State University and defensive back Jeremy Chinn, from Southern Illinois University, on Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft….
Here is the word on Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn, from the social media responders at CarolinaPanthers.com:
Steve Wyche
@wyche89
Uh, Panthers quietly ringing up a nice draft already. DT Derrick Brown and DE Yetur Gross-Métos. Matt Rhule told me last night they want to be strong up front and build the D from there. Off to a good start
NFL
@NFL
At one, he lost his father.
At eleven, he lost his brother.
Everything that Yetur Gross-Matos has done since is to make them proud. (@__lobo99)
Emmanuel Acho
@thEMANacho
#Panthers fans can get excited, Yetur Gross-Matos may be most versatile DL in the entire draft!
What makes him special- #AchoAnswers @__lobo99 @JourdanRodrigue @DNewtonespn #NFLDraft
Brett Kollmann
@BrettKollmann
The Panthers defensive front adding Yetur Gross-Matos is downright gross. You’ve already got Derrick Brown and Brian Burns, and now you add YGM?
It’s a good thing Tom Brady gets the ball out in 2 seconds, because he won’t have much more than that to work with.
B/R Gridiron
@brgridiron
The Panthers close out the second round with a safety
Carolina drafts Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn with the No. 64 pick in the #NFLDraft
Bill Voth
@PanthersBill
Jeremy Chinn can play in the box, slot and deep.
Derrick Brown and Yetur Gross-Matos can play multiple positions on the line.
Position flexibility.
Dov Kleiman
@NFL_DovKleiman
Jeremy Chinn is one of the freakish prospects in the Draft, 6’3, 221 pounds, 4.45 40 time with 20 bench reps and 41 vertical. #Panthers went Safety
Bucky Brooks
@BuckyBrooks
For the @Panthers fans who were mad that the team bypassed Simmons at No.7, Rhule opted for another hybrid with similar skills, Chinn is built like a LB but is a SS with CB skills. He’s an intriguing weapon as a 2nd level defender #NFLDraft
Pete Prisco
@PriscoCBS
The Panthers are killing this draft
