What’s the Answer for Wake Forest Men’s Basketball???:Will WFU get deaCON’d again?

Will WFU get deaCON’d again?

Special to GreensboroSports.com, from Jordan Stowe, Wake Forest Basketball Researcher and Reporter…..

With an $18,000,000 buyout, the question is not who will be next at the helm for Wake Forest University Basketball, but who can Wake Forest afford? I will answer that in three separate segments. I will also offer some serious options I have heard around the Deacon forums, groups, and “those in the know”.

To answer the first question, we must know WHO put up the $18,000,000. This is important to know because, if Wake Forest University had to foot the bill then that severely limits the quality of coach Wake Forest can now afford. If a group of Deacon Club members or anyone else opened up their wallet, then a Shaka Smart caliber coach could easily slide in at the helm. But, one thing I do know… Will Wake Forest get conned again into another $18,000,000? Here are the possibilities I have heard regardless of salary.

Shaka Smart, University Of Texas

Bobby Hurley, Arizona State

Ryan Odom, UMBC Head Coach, and former Coach Dave Odom’s son

Jason Capel, Pittsburgh University Assistant Coach

John Beilein, Former Coach Cleveland Cavilers

Pat Kelsey, Winthrop University and former assistant under Skip Prosser

Mark Prosser, Western Carolina University

These are all names I have heard floating around the Wake Forest University community. My personal favorite would Tim Duncan, Assistant Coach San Antonio Spurs. I think Timmy would have recruits beating down the doors to come to school here. There is no question that he still has a love for Winston-Salem. To top that off with Randolph Childress as his assistant. That would be a fantasy. Not a realistic one, but a fantasy none-the-less. Until John Currie makes the announcement, in my opinion this week, all it is is speculation. So, who is your dream coach? Who would you like to see rock the Gold and Black?

Jordan Stowe can be reached at 336-500-5638 or at Jordan.stowe@hotmail.com and is a resident of North Carolina.