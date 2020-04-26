Burlington Times-News Trusted Journalist Bob Sutton GONE after nearly 25 years at the local newspaper
from R.L. Bynum on Twitter:
Among the journalists who Gannett has laid off is Bob Sutton, who has been the sports editor of the Times-News of Burlington for nearly 25 years. His last day is May 1.
A fixture on the ACC, Canes, minor-league baseball and prep beats, nobody ever works harder and longer hours.
Every person who’s ever met Bob just felt a rush of blood to the head. Gannett can go to hell for this.
